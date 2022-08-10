Beyoncé and Jay-Z, George Clooney and Amal… Nine couples who are more than 10 years apart

Not a decade or a quarter of a century prevents the love between these celebrity couples from falling apart. Far from foreign eyes and prejudice, they have built a family regardless of the age difference between them. Age is a number, right?

Beyonce and Jay Z: 12 years

Beyoncé is 40 years old and Jay Z is 52.

The marriage has always remained very close since they began their relationship in 2002 and has overcome potholes as notorious as Jay Z’s infidelity to Beyoncé.

It was music that saved their relationship and what served as therapy for both of them to overcome this disloyalty in love. The artist speaks in lemonade of betrayal and her husband’s lover. Also, Jay Z apologized in his hit 4:44.

the birth of their three children It has brought a lot of happiness to the couple. The biggest, Blue Ivy, He has already turned 10 and his brothers, twins Sir and Rumi Carter, They were born 5 years ago. The family lives their life as they dreamed it: they reside in New York and they are giving their descendants the best education.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas: 11 years

Jonas is 29 years old and Chopra is 40.

Chopra and Jonas met at a party in 2016, started dating in mid-2017, and married in a grand wedding in India in 2018. It lasted five days, with various civil, traditional and Indian ceremonies.

The actress and the artist have been surrogate parents in January, the little one has been called Malti Marie.

Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz: 17 years

Heidi is 49 and Tom is 32.

Rumors that the model and the singer were a couple began in March 2018 when they were caught on camera on the set of gottalent the American talent contest in which Klum is part of the jury, giving each other a kiss

His first formal public appearance came just two months later, at the amfAR charity gala in Cannes. Tom Kaulitz is the ‘Tokyo Hotel’ guitarist, a German rock band. He left Germany to go live in Los Angeles.

The couple had an intimate wedding in early 2019 but months later, they re-engaged on the deck of a yacht in Capri.



Heidi Klum and Tom Kaulitz // Gtres



Catherine Zeta-Jones and Michael Douglas: 25 years

Zeta Jones is 52 and Douglas is 77.

They are one of the most admired couples in the star system. They have been together for 20 years. In August 2000, their first child, Dylan Michael, was born. In November of that year they were married at the Plaza Hotel in New York. Zeta-Jones won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in March 2003 and a month later, her second daughter Carys Zeta Douglas was born.

Years later, the actor suffered from cancer, although he overcame it in 2011. Shortly after, the actress had to treat his Bipolar disorder. In 2013 they separated but at the time they resumed the relationship.

George Clooney and Amal Alamuddin: 17 years

Clooney is 61 and Amal is 44.

They met by chance. Clooney himself told it. “The most curious thing is that a friend of both of them told me: ‘I’m going to your house, can I take my friend?’ And I said: ‘Of course!’ And I had a call from my representative in which he told me: ‘I have met the woman who is going to come to your house and you are going to marry her'”, he commented on the program My next guest needs no introduction.

They married in 2014, a wedding that lasted three days in the Venetian style. The couple has twin children: Ella and Alexander Clooney.



Amal and George Clooney. // GTRES



Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo: 10 years

Levine is 51 and Behati is 34.

Adam Levine, lead singer of brown 5was looking for a girl for a video clip who could do action scenes and a friend told him that he had to meet Behati because she was a strong girl who dared anything, so he sent her an email asking if she wanted to participate.

A short time later, they met and sparked, although they broke up for two months and later reconciled and They got married in 2014.



Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo // Agencies



Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively: 11 years

Reynolds is 45 years old and Blake is 34.

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds became close friends during the filming of the movie green lantern in 2010 but they did not begin their relationship until the following year. In 2012 they got married.

They are a large family, with 3 daughters: James, Inez and Betty. In an interview with David Letterman for My Next Guest Needs No Introduction, He acknowledged that he wouldn’t be the father he is today if it weren’t for his wife: “Blake, in all honesty, really taught me how to do all of this.”



Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively // Getty



Hugh Jackman and Deborra-Lee Furness: 13 years

Jackman is 53 years old and his wife is 66.

They met shooting the Italian series Correlli in 1995 and love arose.



Hugh Jackman and his wife Deborra-Lee Furness // Agencies



Although they are 13 years apart, they are one of the most established couples in Hollywood, although they have gone through many difficulties, such as the abortions she suffered and the skin cancer he overcame. They have two adopted children, Oscar and Ava.

He has also openly spoken about his addiction to sex, an obsession that led him to practice tantric relationships. He decided to give up the clinics and decided to focus on marriage as treatment.

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde: 10 years

Styles is 28 and Wilde is 38.

They met at the end of 2020 when Wilde chose Styles to participate in the psychological thriller Don’t Worry Darling. During filming they spent a lot of time together. The two waited quite some time to go public with the relationship due to her having to confirm her breakup with her ex-fiancé Jason Sudeikis. father of her children: Otis and Daisy.

They were finally seen together for the first time at a friend’s wedding.