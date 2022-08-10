Roblox has multiple extensions with which you can enhance your experience. Here is a roundup of some of the best game extensions to download in 2022.

Roblox, the free online gaming platform that is popular with gamers of all ages, is already packed with loads of features. However, you can improve your experience with the help of certain extensions. These extensions open up new possibilities and help make your life easier.

However, as with installing any plugin, there is a danger of malware and viruses, so always check reviews before downloading and installing it.

To avoid this, we have listed some of the best extensions that you can download for the game this year.

Are Roblox extensions legal and safe?

Roblox extensions are completely legal and safe to use. However, you must ensure that the downloads are made from a legitimate source. Chrome web store would be the best place to download all the extensions.

Another good way to determine if an extension is safe or not is by checking the reviews and ratings. Finally, also read the description and the permission that the extension wants. If something doesn’t feel right to you, it’s best to skip it.

With that said, let’s take a look at some of the best Roblox extensions to download in 2022.

Best Roblox Extensions to Download in 2022

The following Roblox extensions are easy to use and safe to install. Here is a roundup of some of the best extensions for Roblox in 2022:

Better Roblox Friendlist

This Roblox extension works exactly the same as the Steam friends list. The similarity of their design is uncanny and if you are someone who uses Steam a lot you will notice the similarities in an instant.

If you’ve added a handful of friends on Roblox, the extension will show you what they’re up to. If they are idle or stuck to a game they like, you can find out and join your friends in a game from the menu itself.

RoSearcher

RoSearcher is another extension that you can download that allows you to join an ongoing game session with minimal delay.

This extension is very useful when a friend has the join feature turned off. One of its pros is that it works with the latest version of Roblox and works best if you already have the Better Roblox Friendlist installed.

Roblox Server Finder

As evident from its name, the Roblox Server Finder extension helps you find different servers for various games on the platform. It saves you the time of browsing countless servers before finding the right one.

It is quite simple to use and does its job effortlessly. This extension uses an algorithm and requires you to enter certain parameters. These parameters include information such as the players needed to join and that’s it – happy gaming!

Roblox Friend Removal Button

The purpose of this extension is quite simple. It allows you to remove friends from your list with a single click. All you have to do is press the red minus button on the name of the friend you want to remove and you’re done.

How to download extensions for Roblox

As mentioned before, the best way to download extensions for the game is through the Chrome Web store. The process is pretty straightforward and can be done in a handful of simple steps:

Head over to the official Chrome web store page.

Find the extension you want to install in the list above.

Once you’ve found the one you want to install, click to open its page.

Next, click on the “Add to Chrome” option that appears as a blue button.

That’s it – you have successfully installed the extension you want.

Now all you have to do is open the Roblox website and explore the extensions you have installed.