Best Amazon Prime Romantic Comedies

We never get tired of romantic cinema. It is perfect to save a bad day, for those moments in which you would like to vent and you do not know how to force the tears, to get into dream stories that many times you would like to live or also to laugh thinking that love gives many, but that many joys.

We’ve combed through the Amazon Prime Video catalog for refreshing rom-coms to enjoy on the weekend and any day. They are recent films, from this century, in which love never goes out of style, with more or less original scripts or those that ‘you already know what’s going to happen’ but you watch it anyway.

‘Midnight in Paris’, ‘The Great Love Sickness’, ‘La La Land’ or ‘Love and Other Drugs’ are just some of the titles for your perfect romantic comedy night. Now you just have to hit play.

1) ‘Italian wedding’

What is it about: Rich Domenico (Marcello Mastroianni) and Filomena (Sofia Loren), a penniless prostitute, share much of their lives in post-World War II Italy.

Perfect for… Discover one of the most romantic films of Italian cinema, the work of the great Vittorio de Sica. It was Oscar for best foreign film in 1963.

2) ‘The city of stars (La la land)’

What is it about: Sebastian (Ryan Gosling) meets Mia (Emma Stone) in the middle of a traffic jam. Both are focused on the usual hopes that the city offers. Sebastian tries to convince people in the 21st century to like traditional jazz and Mia just wants to finish a casting test for once without being interrupted with a “thanks for coming”.

Perfect for… Those who are looking for a romantic musical film with a good soundtrack, somewhat overrated but with moments that have already gone down in cinema history.

3) ‘Brittany runs a marathon’



What is it about: Brittany Forgler, a fun and outgoing girl, is everyone’s best friend except herself. Her parties, her precarious job and her toxic relationships are burning her out. She has no money for a gym and is too proud to ask for help. She is lost. Until her neighbor encourages her to run. Soon, she sets an unthinkable goal: the New York City Marathon.

Perfect for… Those who deeply believe in the meaning of friendship, in the importance of surrounding themselves with good people and who know that appearances are deceiving.

4) ‘Monte Carlo’

What is it about: A girl, her best friend and her stepsister travel to Paris, fulfilling one of her big dreams. The trip turns out to be a disaster and the City of Light is much less charming than it seemed, but when they sneak into a luxury hotel, one of them is mistaken for a princess. Various misunderstandings will lead the three to Monte Carlo, on a vacation that… will it finally be what they expected?

Perfect for… Those days when you would devour any movie, even the ones that seem made by and for teenagers. And to dream of evocative landscapes and ‘looks’ that take your breath away.

5) ‘The great love disease’

What is it about: Inspired by the true story of the lead actor, it tells the story of Kumail (Pakistani Kumail Nanjiani, ‘Two Lovebirds’) and Emily, a couple who meet on a comedy show. When it seemed that everything was going to stay in a one night stand, their relationship begins to move forward despite cultural differences, complicating everyone’s lives by the expectations of Kumail’s parents, strict Muslims.

Perfect for… Kumail Nanjiani always shows us that there is another way to make romantic comedies that are far from clichés and this is no exception. Fresh and funny, but above all with a very intelligent script, it will leave you with a good taste in your mouth and not with the idea that you have seen just another comedy.

6) ‘Mamma Mia!’

What is it about: Donna, a single mother, runs a hotel on a Greek island where she lives with her daughter Sophie, who is about to get married. Sophie has gone through her mother’s diary to find out the name of her father, and discovers that it could be three people: a businessman, a banker and an adventurer. So she will invite all three of her to the wedding, and also the two friends of her mother who in the past formed a music group with her.

Perfect for… ABBA fans, of course, but also to discover a fresh romantic musical comedy with a top cast. Safety pin.

7) ‘The girl next door’

What is it about: Elisha Cuthbert, the actress from ’24’, had a small moment of glory with this film, also a bit adolescent, that tells the story of a high school boy who dreams of being a politician and having a girlfriend, and falls in love with the neighbor from next to. This girl, Danielle, seems to have it all, even the desire to settle down with a serious relationship. But it turns out that she has been a porn actress and that a producer is trying to convince her to resume her career.

Perfect for… Have a good time, have fun with some easy jokes and reflect on the omnipresence of sex in society. There’s nothing special about it, but it’s entertaining.

8) ‘Midnight in Paris’

What is it about: Gil (Owen Wilson) and his girlfriend Inez (Rachel McAdams) take a trip to Paris before they get married. He is a Hollywood screenwriter, but he dreams of writing novels, and one night he decides to take a walk alone and enjoy the city at his leisure. But at midnight, with the chimes, a strange carriage will appear that will take him back to the 1920s. There, at a party, he meets characters of the time such as Buñuel, Picasso and Dalí… and another girl (Marion Cotillard) who will put jeopardize your future marriage.

Perfect for… Admire the cinema of Woody Allen, of whose thematic films about cities of the world it is possibly one of the most original and successful. A curious love story to watch repeatedly.

9) ‘Love and other drugs’

What is it about: We are in the 90s. Jake Gyllenhaal gives life to Jamie, a young man who uses his powerful attractiveness not only to conquer women but also to seduce the pharmaceutical laboratory of which he is a visitor. One day he meets Maggie (Anne Hathaway), a girl with early Parkinson’s who he thinks will be one more date, but she may become his true love.

Perfect for… To enjoy the chemistry of an odd couple and to remember how ‘only what is really important is important’. The film is not perfect, but in some respects it is fascinating.

10) ‘No strings attached’

What is it about: The typical story of a couple that seems doomed to have a relationship. They met as children and then they have met again, but although they like each other, she does not want to commit. So they decide to only have sex and that if they notice that one falls in love, they will leave it. But the questions are obvious: can you have sex without love? Will the friendship continue like this?

Perfect for… The film, by Ivan Reitman (‘Ghostbusters’), is clear how it ends, although we would have liked it to be better done. You’ll laugh a lot and remember when Ashton Kutcher was the king of romantic comedy.

