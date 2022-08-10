Ben Affleck cries on honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez

Digital Millennium

Mexico City / 07.25.2022 15:27:34





Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez are the couple of the moment, there is no doubt. After their wedding in Las Vegas took everyone by surprise, these two lovebirds have given something to talk about because of their loving and formal relationship that they now have.

After giving the sYes, the couple honeymooned in Paris, France and of course, the cameras have followed them and thanks to that we have been able to see some moments that have gone viral like when Ben fell asleep in the middle of the trip on a luxurious boat.

What has been noticed is that Ben Affleck is experiencing a roller coaster of emotions since during the celebration of Jennifer Lopez’s 53rd birthday, that the actor He was caught crying with his wife apparently for a very emotional moment between the two.

The couple enjoyed a romantic dinner last Sunday, July 24, at a place called the giraffe in front of the Eiffel Tower. According to the photos released, Ben would have cried after a tender moment during the celebration. In another photo, Ben is seen, still in tears, leaning on the shoulder of his now wife, who hugs him to comfort him.

The actor went from crying to happiness since after the moment they set out to take a walk through The city of loveboth looking very elegant: Jennifer Lopez in a fully fitted black dress and Ben, in a suit in the same color.

It is worth mentioning that the couple did not travel alone to the French capital, as they were accompanied by Seraphina and Violet, the daughters that the actor fathered with Jennifer Garner, and the twins Emme and Maximilian, fruit of the relationship between JLo and Marc Anthony.

The lovers have been captured in different places such as the Eliseo Palace Gardens or the Pompidou Center and the D’Orsay Museum.

DAG