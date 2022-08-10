Ben Affleck burst into tears during a romantic dinner with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck made headlines in recent days because he fell asleep on his honeymoon with Jennifer Lopez and was now seen with tears in his eyes during his wife’s 53rd birthday celebration in Paris over the weekend.

The actor was photographed on Sunday night with a flushed face and seemed to be visibly emotional, everything indicated that he had cried, while chatting with Lopez.

The couple was in the middle of a romantic dinner at the gourmet restaurant the giraffeon the Place du Trocadéro, in front of the Eiffel Tower.







Ben Affleck. He cried during a romantic dinner in Paris.



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romantic dinner

During the intimate dinner, at a given moment, Lopez was seen comforting her new spouse in a tender moment caught on camera. Jennifer gently cupped Affleck’s face to comfort him.

The representatives of the Hollywood stars did not say anything about why Affleck would have been so excited. It is something that will undoubtedly remain forever in the intimacy of the couple.

However, it seems that Affleck’s tears were tears of happiness, as he and Lopez were seen sharing a few laughs moments after the “Argo” director got emotional.

According to some witnesses, after López blew out the candles, The couple returned to their hotel where they are staying in the French capital.







Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Together in full romance in Paris.



The newlyweds dressed up for their date, all in black. Affleck wore a suit with a white button-up shirt slightly open at the neckline, and Lopez opted for a cutout dress that she adorned with a large pearl necklace.

The couple spent the last week in Paris celebrating not only Lopez’s birthday but also their recent wedding.

Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez honeymoon

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s love story has been going on for almost two decadesbut -as is already known- they finally got married last Saturday, July 16, in a ceremony in A Little White Wedding Chapelnorth of Las Vegas.

From there, direct to Paris to enjoy a romantic honeymoon, which apparently has everything.







Ben Affleck fell asleep while sailing alongside Jennifer Lopez on the Seine River in Paris.



Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went from being seen kissing on a park bench as teenagers, to being on top ofand a boat sailing down the river Seine with him totally asleep on board. All this, in a few hours.

The newlyweds were first photographed snuggling up sweetly while strolling in a Parisian park near the Elysee Palace.. At one point, the actor gently kissed his new wife on the head as she wrapped her arm around him. At another point, López rested her face on his chest as they settled on a bench.

Even though the paparazzi were only a few feet away, the couple apparently wanted to capture the moment for themselvesas Affleck was also seen holding a professional camera and taking photos of his wife.

A few minutes later he couldn’t take it anymore… Tiredness overcame him and he was photographed completely asleep by several paparazzi from the river bank. The actor was like struck down. Luckily for him, he had the complicity of Jennifer Love and other passengers, who let him doze until he got up a few minutes later.

