Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez didn’t look far for their newlywed digs

Ads

Instead of starting over, TMZ reported that Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck will be moving into her longtime Bel-Air mansion. Sources close to the newlyweds told the outlet that the only problem was that the house, which it has owned since 2016, must first undergo over a year’s renovation. Already on 14,000 square feet with seven bedrooms and 13 bathrooms, extensive renovations are allegedly underway to meet the couple’s previous demands for a new home. (After all, Us Weekly reported that Lopez wanted the property to be 20,000 square feet, not 14!)

Sources told TMZ that meanwhile, Lopez and Affleck are renting billionaire James Packer’s $ 60 million mansion in Beverly Hills, while Affleck has put his Pacific Palisades home up for sale. “I just want my future to be filled with love and happiness, with my children and my partner,” the singer previously told People. “I think everyone just wants to be happy, with someone to travel with and grow old with, and I feel good about that right now.”

As reported by Architectural Digest, Lopez has a seasoned real estate portfolio, with homes in Bel-Air, Miami and the Hamptons. Always a business savvy and willing to give back, she began co-funding Project Destined in 2018, a program that educates inner-city children about the value of investing in real estate, according to CNBC. “It’s not just about owning your own life, it’s not about owning property,” Lopez said.