Barcelona “framed” by Piquè: love becomes intolerance

Barcelona-Piquè, the partnership takes another turn: defender ready to stay, but even with reduced conditions the problems remain.

Barcelona, ​​step forward. Pique remains, what should be a certainty to consolidate an environment in the smell of revolution ends up becoming the stone of the scandal. If the defender’s gesture – lowering his salary to a minimum in order to play again – at other times it would be seen as an incentive for collective trust and attachment to the clubin this case it is perceived as a last refuge: necessity more than passion.

The defender, in such a moment, has no market. Laporta knows it well and the Blaugrana know it. Furthermore he did not lower his salary by choice, but was almost obliged: the salary cap that applies to the Catalan team imposes a downsizing for everyone. Piquè’s was more important because the premises were already not very edifying: the reasons Shakira knows them, first of all. Then everything else comes.

Barcelona-Pique, love or routine? The truth is in the contract

The marital crisis with the pop star has affected (and not a little) the reputation of the player: the differences with the artist have nothing to do with it. Rather it concerns a series of attitudes that Pique held publicly that the club did not like: the raids in the disco in early summer, the evenings in a visibly altered state to forget the pains of love. A series of strong images that would have complicated things at Barcelona. Club that (also) built an image on Piquè.

Now things have changed: trust in Pique has failed. Then she stays, but the conditions dictate to them. Minimum union, if he still wants to play: they know very well that the footballer would not have any kind of counter-proposal up to it. A showcase like the Blaugrana does not exist anywhere else. Playing in other leagues, at the moment, is not contemplated: let’s go on together, therefore, because maybe that’s right. Or maybe because it is necessary to make a virtue of necessity when it is no longer possible to make the best of a bad situation.