AuronPlay announces when Minecraft’s TortillaLand 2 will end “if all goes well”

TortillaLand 2, one of the Minecraft series that has the participation of several of the most important streamers in the video game industry -as well as Karmaland 5-, will continue throughout the following months. What was not known until now was when it was going to end, but AuronPlay has provided an approximate date in one of its streamings. According to the influencer, the intention is that the end point is written at Christmasalthough this date is not entirely certain.

“It depends,” he said on his direct. “My intention is to get to Christmas like last year.” AuronPlay added that “if all goes well we will celebrate Christmas and the season will be over”. In any case, it puts on the table some variables that can modify those initial plans. “If we see that the series is boring or we are stretching a piece of gum, it will end soonerthere is no problem”.

Who participates in TortillaLand 2

Auron himself was the one who provided the complete list of participants of theto second season from TortillaLand:

8cho ampere arigameplays aroyitt auron Axozer BBQ barcagamer Betra Byyin Carole Race Cristinini Danirep dequiuv Desst3 DJMario ElMariana Focus Genesis Ibai Magnetized Jabu jackie John Guarnizo Karchez Komanche Mayichi Duck Perxita pole Reborn Spreen Tanizen Violet Zorman

The rules of TortillaLand 2 are already established, so now all that remains is for the show to start. When will it start? If all goes according to plan, the successful Minecraft series will begin to plot new stories Starting next August 14.

Among the rules of TortillaLand 2 is the ban on breaking blocks to break into a house. It is also not allowed to use Discord, since the objective is socialization to take place in the game chat. If you are curious to know all this regulation, we recommend you take a look at this news.

