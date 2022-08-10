Are Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande Enemies? Its complex history | Entertainment

Jean G Fowler

Tss… things between ‘Sam and Cat’ actresses weren’t like on TV

Although on television they seemed great friends in Sam and Cat, things between Jennette McCurdy (‘Sam’) and Ariana Grande (‘Cat’) could not be further from reality, as it has been said before that despite the fact that at At first they got along well, they were not close at all; now Jennette has told her version of events in her new book ‘I’m Glad My Mom Died’.

McCurdy, who became famous thanks to her characters in that series and in iCarly, revealed that she disliked Ariana Grande because both the producers and other people treated her differently, showing a preference for the singer.

‘The week they told me that Ariana wouldn’t be at all, and that they would write about her absence in an episode by locking her character in a box was like… are you kidding, do I have to turn down movies while Ariana is out on Billboard Music? Awards? fuck it Ariana misses work in pursuit of her music career while I perform with a box, ”she expressed in her book.

Jennette McCurdy did not hesitate to express everything she felt, because jealousy grew when she noticed that the difference in treatment continued to grow, especially when she learned that Ariana was invited to go to Tom Hanks’ house and she was not.

“Ariana came in whistling with excitement because she had spent the night before playing at Tom Hanks’ house. That was the moment I broke down. I couldn’t take it anymore. Musical performances and magazine covers…you name it, I’ll get over it.” But playing family at the National Treasure, the home of two-time Academy Award winner and six-time nominee Tom Hanks? I couldn’t stand it.”

In the book, Jennete McCurdy also talks about her bad relationship with her mother, who died in 2013 and whom she accused of being abusive. She also touched on her relationship with stars like Miranda Coosgrove and how bad it was while she was a Nickelodeon actress.

Sam and Cat had only one season of 35 episodes as an iCarly and Victorious crossover, starring Jennette McCurdy and Ariana Grande with the characters of Sam Puckett and Cat Valentine.