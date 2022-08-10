Apple and Kim Kardashian Launch Exclusive New Beats Fit Pro Line

Beats has collaborated with one of the Kardashians to launch a new range of colors for their Beats Fit Pro.

Beats recently released a cheap alternative to the AirPods Pro headphones, and while they were similar internally, their exterior design was completely different. The launch was accompanied by four colors at the time: Beats Black, Beats White, Charcoal Purple and Sage Grey.

New minimalist colors inspired by skin tones

But now, Beats has expanded the color line in collaboration with Kim Kardashian with three new neutral colorswhich they have called a “minimalist aesthetic” that is closely associated with Kim, and have been called:

moon (clear)

Dunes (medium)

earth (dark)

Kim explains that this new range of colors seeks stand out from the rest of headphones, without losing aesthetics. Clearly this palette is highly influenced by the colors of your SKIMS brand.

I wanted to break with the idea that headphones have to be colorful to look good. […] This collaboration is special because it allows you to blend in or stand out, and Beats is known for creating products that showcase individuality.

A very trendy color palette

Eddy Cue, vice president of Apple Services has given a small statement about the new collaboration with one of the most popular sisters of the Kardashian clan and has made his enthusiasm quite clear:

Kim brought his trademark minimalist style to the first custom Beats Fit Pro headphones […] We’re thrilled to bring the most innovative Beats headphones in a gorgeous new color palette to music fans and fashionistas alike.

For its part, Beats has published a video to its YouTube account that we leave you below. In the, the influencer explains what her inspiration was to carry out the design of the new Beats X Kim, how did you start working with the companyamong many other interesting details.

The Beats Fit Pro – Kim K Special Edition will be available in a week

Kim Kardashian has had a close relationship with Beats since before Apple took over the company in 2014. In fact, last year a week before the Beats Fit Pro was introduced, Kim was caught wearing them and “leaking them to the public”.

Usually, The Fit Pro are AirPods but from the Beats brand and with a completely sports approach. One of the main differences being the wingtip design, which allows the headphones to fit much more securely inside the ear of athletes.

The new Beats Fit Bro in its three new colors designed to blend in with the skin tones of millions of users who purchase the devices will be available to order online starting Tuesday August 16 at 7 a.m. PT in Germany, Canada, the United States, France and Japan. While in the United Kingdom they will only be available in some Apple Stores in London.

This new special edition will have a retail price of $199.99and unfortunately, if we had planned to acquire these Beats Kim K Edition, we will have to wait a bit for Apple to offer them to the rest of the countries and stores.