Apple and Kim Kardashian collaborate on three new Beats Fit Pro models

Apple may not yet be ready to launch entirely new true wireless earbuds to compete with the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro from Samsung, but if you are fond of Beats by Dre from Cupertino in the previous year or so, you should definitely check the latest version of the brand’s product.

This expands the already wide range of Beats Fit Pro colors with three new shades designed by none other than Kim Kardashian. The aptly named ‘Kim K Special Edition’ noise canceling earphones will be available next Tuesday, August 16, in ‘Luna’, ‘Dune’ and ‘Terra’ colors designed to complement your clothing and fashion accessories during those music pieces prolonged listening and gymnastics sessions.

Apple and Kim Kardashian have teamed up on the new headphones

Inside, of course, these ‘neutral’ colored devices are 100% identical to the ‘old’ models covered in black, white, gray and purple, which means they will be able to play your favorite tunes in details sharp for up to six hours before you need to refuel, with a supplied ‘pocket’ charging case that increases endurance for up to a total of 24 hours.

However, if the very successful Beats Studio Buds are any indication, we should expect all new and old variants of Fit Pro start receiving the same discounts within a few months. Obviously, the three Studio Buds colors introduced in a second wave in April haven’t earned Kim Kardashian’s ‘game changer’ seal of approval, which may have delayed the trio’s early discounts Moon, Dune and Earth Fit Pro.

The ‘new’ Fit ​​Pro, that’s theirs designer describes as ‘something of a statement’, they are also considered a fashion piece in their own right, highlighting Apple’s recent love for colored earbuds, as long as you’re not talking about AirPods.