Anya Taylor-Joy faces a deadly game on “The Menu”

“The Menu,” the horror comedy that unites the talents of Anya Taylor-Joy, Nicholas Hoult and Rakph Finnes, has a new trailer. The film from director Mark Mylod (from the HBO series “Succession”), will hit theaters on November 18, Deadline says.

According to the aforementioned medium, the story of the film follows a couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult), as they travel to a coastal island to eat at the exclusive molecular gastronomy restaurant called Hawthorne, where chef Slowik (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a luxurious menu, with some unheard-of surprises. The place is peculiar for many things, including a kitchen team that seems to be in a trance.

Nicholas Hoult’s character is described in the film’s synopsis as a foodie in search of new experiences. Anya Taylor-Joy’s, on the other hand, is less interested in the experience and suspects from the start that there is something fishy about the event.

“Tonight is going to be crazy,” Tyler (Nicholas Hoult) tells Margot (Anya Taylor-Joy) as they enter the restaurant. Neither Tyler nor Margot, it seems, know of the deadly “game” they and the other guests will be forced into. It includes being chased by the Hawthorne’s entranced and cannibalistic staff.

“This menu, this guest list, this entire evening has been carefully planned,” Chef Slowik is heard saying in a clip. “This was what they paid for. Everything is part of the menu », he points out later to the horror of his clients.

Judith Light, John Leguizamo, Janet McTeer, Aimee Carrero and other well-known names complete the cast of the film, which will have its world premiere in September as part of the Toronto International Film Festival.

It is worth noting that the “The Menu” project was announced in 2019 with Emma Stone and Ralph Finnes as the main stars. Shortly after, Stone withdrew from the film citing “scheduling conflicts”. In June 2021 it was made public that Anya Taylor-Joy would replace her.