Another doppelganger appeared! Now it’s about the “twin” of Johnny Depp

In recent days, some cases of identical doubles of various celebrities have become viral, including Will Smith peruvian and Christian Nodahe chef, now we bring to you the “twin” of Johnny Depp or better known as the Deppelganger?.

Apparently this version of Depp was photographed participating in a solemn Muslim religious ceremony, at the Shiite festival of ashura last week in the northern city of Tabriz, Iran.

A clip shared via TikTok by user Abdulla Al-Rawi has gone viral, already having more than a million views, in the 15 seconds that the video lasts, you can see the fake Depp.

The doppelganger he dresses in black and wears dark glasses, he also has a hairstyle and beard very similar to those of the famous actor, he has all the appearance of Johnny Depp.

Theories about this double have not been long in coming, as there are those who speculate that it is the very same Depptired of all the fuss over the trial against Amber Heard and escaped to iran to rest.

However, it was the local media who finally identified the twin of Johnny like the iranian model Amin Sal’eswho seems to have the style of the American star on his modest Instagram page.