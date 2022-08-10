Anne Heche, in a coma and in critical condition after a serious traffic accident

Anne Heche suffered a violent traffic accident last Friday, August 5 in Los Angeles. As reported by her representative to the specialized press in Hollywood, the actress he is in a coma and your state of health is “extremely critical”.

“He is in a coma and has not regained consciousness since shortly after the accident,” said the spokesman for the 53-year-old interpreter who suffers from a “significant” lung injury and requires assisted breathing right now.

Heche has been in the hospital since Friday, August 5, when crashed at high speed with his blue Mini Cooper in the Mar Vista area (Los Angeles, USA) and the vehicle ended up engulfed in flames.

The car Heche was driving was going so fast that it went off the road and It burned when it hit the building causing serious burns to the actress.

If Heche’s representative communicated on Saturday that he was “stable”, the situation has become complicated in the last few hours while the family asks their followers to pray for her.

Up to 59 firefighters worked to remove her from the rubble and take her to a nearby hospital in an operation that lasted 65 minutes and was questioned for taking another hour to reach the scene of the incident.

Heche was able to communicate with difficulty at the time of her rescue, but lost consciousness soon after and has not regained consciousness.

The police investigate if he used drugs

The conditions in which Heche got behind the wheel of her vehicle have also been source of intense controversy in the last hours, after it was recorded reckless driving and erratic before colliding.

In fact, was involved in another minor traffic incident just a few blocks before having the accident.

The Los Angeles Police Department took samples from Heche and continues to investigate if she was driving. under the influence of alcohol or other substances.

Heche, who had famous relationships with the actress Ellen Degeneres and the actor James Tupper, rose to fame in the late 1980s with his portrait of Vicky Hudson Y Marley Love in the soap opera AnotherWorld.

It was consolidated in Hollywood with the movies Donnie Brasco (1997), volcano (1997) and I Know What You Did Last Summer (1997).