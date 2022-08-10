Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto set up a coworking in ‘WeCrashed’

[Estreno en Apple TV+ el 18 de marzo] We tell you everything about this new ‘tech drama’, with two great stars like Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto as absolute protagonists.

On March 18 it will arrive on the Apple TV + platform another of his high-flying bets. With names that take your breath away, both in front of and behind the cameras. This is the miniseries WeCrashed on the scandal of the collapse of the WeWork companywhich led its founder to leave the company, amid accusations of pyramid schemes.

WeCrashed is based on a hit podcast titled “WeCrashed: The Rise and Fall of WeWork” produced by wondery. The real story that both the podcast and the miniseries tell is that of the coworking company WeWork. If you live in Madrid or Barcelona you have probably seen some of the huge buildings that this company has for its coworking service. What you may not know is the story behind its creation and subsequent financial collapse. That’s what Apple’s new miniseries will be for.

Official teaser for 'WeCrashed':











WeWork grew from a single coworking space to a global brand worth $47 billion in less than a decade. Then, in less than a year, its value plummeted. It was then that the marriage that founded it, Adam Neumann and Rebekah Paltrow – yes, Gwyneth’s cousin – had to leave their own company. What happened? In short, when debts forced it to go public, it was discovered that the company, then valued at that $47 billion, was losing $219,000 every hour of every day. Result of numerous investments that ruined the company in its entirety and yet allowed the Neumann couple to become multimillionaires before the sale of WeWork.

However, beyond the economic tricks that will be unraveled in the series, the focus will be on the phenomenon that caused this marriage in the business world and the corporate culture they represented. Very much in line with the nouveau riche of Silicon Valley, Adam Neumann, of Israeli origin, presented himself to the world as a barefoot messiah with a revolutionary vision, while Rebekah to give everything an air of new age philosophy that dazzled investors and clients. Without going any further, she was in charge of WeGrow, a school attended by her five children and in which the parents of the students paid $38,000 to educate “conscientious entrepreneurs”.

A story of love and greed with ideal protagonists to attract the public to the Apple platform. Anne Hathaway and Jared Leto have two Oscars to their credit and numerous box office and critical successes. We have already seen Hathaway lately in anthology series like Modern Love Y alone while for Leto, WeCrashed It will be his first series in decades after starting as an actor, in the mid-90s, in series such as It’s my life, beside Claire Danes.

Of the rest of the cast WeCrashedstand out peter jacobson (House), America Ferrera (Betty) and O. T. Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale). The miniseries is created by the writers lee eisenberg (Little America, good boys) Y Drew Crevello (The Long Dark) and has the directors of Crazy Stupid LoveJohn Requa and Glenn Ficarra directing. The miniseries will consist of eight episodes in total and will premiere on March 18, with the first three episodes. There will then be a premiere episode each week until completion on April 22.