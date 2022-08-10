Angelina Jolie’s (Other) Favorite Sandals Are Even Trendier

Nobody knows more about black and white dresses, caftans by Brunello Cucinelli, coats by The Row and dresses by Gabriella Hearst. In its last stages, his style has become a treatise on quiet luxury in which someone has pressed mute about that young star with jet-black hair, gothic dresses and bloody reliquaries to impose, I don’t know if good sense, but of course, sobriety.

Angelina Jolie can boast of having a very well furnished dressing room in 50 shades of beige where the maximum stridency is made up of the charms hanging from her Dior Montaigne bag, the metal buckle of her Fendi Kan U or the gold badges of her two favorite sandals: the Gancini by Ferragamo and the Vlogo shovels by Valentino.

The former are reserved for special occasions, for unexpected dates. The second ones have not been removed since 2020, they are his daily and battle sandals. Something like the capri pants of the shoes to which Angelina Jolie, like fashion, returns every summer and whenever she can.

ROME, ITALY – JULY 06: Angelina Jolie on the set of the movie “Without Blood” wearing Valentino Vlogo sandals (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)MEGA

Far, light years away, from the Valentino platform models that triumph on Tiktok, even though their price is just as exorbitant and precisely because they keep their feet on the ground, the flip flops angelinas transcend any passing phenomenon they intend to be as eternal as herself and they will have achieved it the day Zahara debuts her first pair.

