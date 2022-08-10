Angelina Jolie and the Zara dress that is a trend among the famous

As is customary, from time to time, many famous celebrities and influencers from all corners of the world fall in love with a design by the Galician firm Zara and this time it is a dress in particular that it wiped out everything. Look at all the details of this trend that looked like nobody else Angelina Jolie.

A rage: Zara and a garment that Angelina Jolie bought

The rage for clothing and accessories Zara it does not have limits. It begins and never ends among the famous from all over the world. It is the preferred brand of many figures such as Angelina Joliethe socialite Olivia Palermo and the British royal, Kate Middleton, among others.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker