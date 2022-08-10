Angelina Jolie accused Brad Pitt of lying in his lawsuit against the actress

In 2016, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie They were surprised to reveal that they would separate after five years of marriage, but it was until this month of June 2022 that the actor sued his ex-partner for selling his part of the French vineyards they had in common and the actress accuses him of lying.

It seems that the legal battle between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt has given much to talk about, well let’s remember that In 2016, the “Maleficent” actress filed for divorce and custody of her six children.

But the recent demand for Pitt revealed that Jolie secretly sold her 50% stake in the family-run vineyard to an alleged Russian oligarch.but it seems that the decision of the actress would damage the reputation of the business.

The couple was co-owner of Château Miraval, a French wine cellar that even hosted their wedding in 2014. An internationally renowned rosé is produced in the French vineyard.

In said claim, Brad Pitt alleged that Angelina Jolie’s sale of her share of the vineyard was an act of revenge to purposely damage the reputation of the business, as it is one of the “Benjamin Button” actor’s greatest passions.

Angelina Jolie replies that Brad Pitt is lying

now jolie responded to her ex-husband, Brad Pitt, through his lawyers:The lawsuit is full of false narratives, and the truth about the situation has yet to be made public.”.

They also detailed that after his divorce from Mrs. Jolie he took care of their children, Mrs. Jolie and the children were unable to return to the property.

“She made the difficult decision to sell her part of the business”, his legal representative told People magazine.

“After making several offers to her ex-husband, and knowing that the business would be inherited by her children, she found a business partner with experience in this industry.”, explains the statement.

It should be noted that the legal process is still in the hands of the judicial authorities to determine whether the lawsuit will continue or be dismissed.

