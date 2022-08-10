And the support! RuPaul’s Drag Race arrives in Mexico

Netflix tells the other platforms “with permission my dear” well RuPaul’s Drag Race arrives in Mexico and the show’s producers are casting to find his new dredger.

The Netflix original series RuPaul’s Drag Race is launching a franchise in three different countries: Brazil, Germany and Mexico. Of course we are excited to have a Latin version of this very successful program, in addition, we know that in the country of the navel of the moon the culture drag queen it is serious matter.

world of wonder is the production company in charge of bringing the successful television format RuPaul’s Drag Race and a strategy that they decided to implement to find contestants is to promote the program through a casting that they are announcing on their Instagram. Later we will tell you how you can participate.

Mexico, a country that loves drags

We just have to remember other formats that have been a success such as “The Most Dredger”which kept fans of the game on the edge of their seats glamor, the fashion and the performance, this was broadcast on youtube and so far has 4 editions, or the contest called “The Drag Race” ; We could say that RuPaul’s Drag Race She is the older sister of all these shows and also an example of what a drama queen should be like.

versions of RuPaul’s Drag Race worldwide

This program is not the first version in Spanish, since the Spanish edition was launched a long time ago where Gloria Trevi was a judge; even Mexican contestants have had the opportunity to participate in the original format, we refer to Valentine who had a notable participation in the reality show.

The success of this television format is undeniable as it has been taken to different countries, we have already mentioned those that are about to be released and the first version in Spanish, but it is also important to talk about other countries where this has been a success, such is the case of UK, Holland, France, Italy.

Some of the guest judges who stand out within the program have been Lady Gaga, María Conchita Alonso, Debby Reynolds, Cameron Diaz, Naomi Campbell… among many others and this show has been so profitable that it is now in its 14th season.

RuPaul’s Drag Race It is also considered a television success, since to date it has 24 Emmys including that of best reality and the one of best driver for RuPaul.

How to participate in the casting?

The first thing you need to do to have a chance to appear in the first season of RuPaul’s Drag Race Mexico is to enter the following link, there they will ask you to register before August 26, so hurry because there are not many days left.

Fill out the submission form BEFORE MIDNIGHT ON AUGUST 26, 2022

Once the application is completed, you will receive an email with the AUDITION INSTRUCTIONS. (Everyone MUST video audition in order to be considered for the show)

Record a fabulous video showing us your DRAG, PERSONALITY AND TALENT!

Submit your video BEFORE MIDNIGHT on FRIDAY, SEPTEMBER 9, 2022

Within this form are detailed questions about your drag personality, they want to know absolutely everything about you, from how many characters you imitate, to your lowest passions.

