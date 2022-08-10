America awaits final price for Julián Araujo – Ruben Rodriguez

JULIÁN ARAUJO, IN THE AMERICANIST SIGHT

After the departure of Jorge Sánchez to Ajax, America sought and seeks to strengthen the team especially with a winger, despite the good games that the youth players have given, this to have a better squad and higher competition, Julián Araujo of the Los Angeles Galaxy is one of the main options for the Coapa team, and despite the rumors that place him with an offer from Portuguese football, especially from Porto, the Eagles did not stop asking and talking with the player to find out his interests, objectives and plans. Currently, they are waiting for a final price, which has not been discussed in order to follow or stop the possibilities of a transfer or sound out the market with other possibilities that they have in mind for this contest.

MEXICAN SOCCER, MILLIONAIRE BUSINESS IN THE UNITED STATES

In the coming years, the calendars of all the Mexican football clubs will be full of games and little space for the rest of the players, who, as always, will be part of the statistics, since they will be a thousand in a football year that will have friendly tournaments outside than normal.

The MX League He has given himself the task of forgetting about the national market and going fully into attacking and blocking Mexican soccer in the US market, knowing that the largest number of his followers are in the United States, so the priority is not only to give them soccer national, but take them away, and that obviously they pay for it amounts that in Mexico would never be liquidated, that is why, based on greenbacks, profits such as they have rarely seen, sponsors, and the minimum expense for the clubs, they have convinced them in its entirety to participate in a tournament against the MLS, since based on money they managed to obtain the green light and with promises of millionaire profits in each game and for everyone.

The clubs are interested in recovering multimillion-dollar revenues above all else, prioritizing their market for the United States, and therefore neglecting the Mexicans of each week and who are gradually beginning to detach themselves from the stands and now from televisions. Mexican soccer with everything and its stagnation at a general level continues to generate millionaire profits in the northern country, and now it is its main market, so they will not leave an inch without carrying Mexican soccer, despite its poor show, but knowing that the ‘countryman’ is not interested, since they do the impossible to see their team and feel close to their country.

The Mexican league has forgotten what is essential, growth as a product, and now they have a great ally in the US market to exploit and squeeze their shortcomings in exchange for millionaire amounts, since as a business model the MLS is interested in nothing , since their goals are elsewhere and their growth ahead. Today the best of the MX League it is to have the United States as a neighbor and they will exploit it in all its dimensions.

MARTINO, WITHOUT ORDIALS

Gerardo Martino will begin this weekend the tour of the Old Continent to visit each player he intends to take to the World Cup. A tour that he will do with his number one assistant and that does not contemplate the director of national teams, Jaime Ordiales, who would have to be, even, before the coach himself, and even more so if logistics issues for the World Cup are going to be discussed, situations in their teams, and talk a bit with the different directors, hoping that Martino learns a little more about how to work with some players who shine week after week in their teams and in the national team have not been able to find their best level, like Tecatito Corona , Johan Vázquez, Edson Álvarez, Erick Gutiérrez, among others.

The coach will spend two weeks in Europe and then travel directly to Atlanta for the friendly match against Paraguay, whom he will face with players from the local league.

