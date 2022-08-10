Amber Heard would have received a millionaire offer to star in an adult film I Cine PREMIERE

Amber Heard’s complicated situation could take a positive turn in the coming months. Although for this she would have to accept a provocative proposal: to star in a film for adults. Knowing that she owes millions to Johnny Depp, and that she is not exactly the most in-demand actress today, the adult entertainment agency Zen Models offered a million dollar contract for Amber Heard to star in his next XXX movie.

The payment for providing his services would be $8 million dollars, which would be used to pay off his debt to Johnny Depp. In addition to that, $1 million more would go as a donation to Children’s Hospital Los Angeles. Apparently, the unexpected proposal came in a letter to Elaine Bredehoft, the actress’s lawyer, and it would only be for one film.

This would be the content of the letter (via):

“Zen Models is a modeling and audiovisual production agency. We have been in contact with a group of adult film production companies who are interested in offering Ms. Heard a contract to participate in an adult entertainment production.”

Later, a video would appear where Veronica Mandarian, president of Zen Models, and model Amber Moore. The latter would mention the following:

“zenmodels.net aims to empower men and women who want to make it in the adult entertainment industry.”

For his part, Mandarian would explain the intention of the video and why it was offered to Heard in particular:

“This video would work to empower Amber as a progressive who accepts her own sexuality. There are many award-winning directors who would create the script for her and shed light on female sexuality. The offer would allow Amber to pay off her debt and not be sentenced any longer. It would also help her to take some time away from the negative press that is taking away any chance of living a peaceful life with her family.”

Obviously, the actress has not yet issued a response or denies the proposal, but as things stand, anything can happen. The legal team that represents her has stated on multiple occasions that Heard does not have the money to pay the millions of dollars she owes to Johnny Depp, her ex-husband. A few days ago, she declared bankruptcy herself. Added to that, her presence in Aquaman 2 remains unknown; various insiders They reported that Mera, her character, has been practically erased from the tape in her test functions. And even when we see her again, it’s clear that Warner Bros. Discovery will not renew her contract and will make a recall for the character.

Finding himself without options to pay his debt… Do you think that the adult film is the best way out of Amber Heard?