Amber Heard insists that Johnny Deep had ‘a mole’ on the jury, does not want to pay US $ 10.4 million and receives the actor’s backlash

The legal team of Johnny Depp a request from his ex-wife Amber Heard for a new trial in his defamation lawsuit against him, according to court documents reviewed by Variety Y dead lineafter Heard claimed that someone who was not called for jury duty participated in the trial

In a presentationDepp’s lawyers said the verdict and $10.4 million sentence should be upheld, as a Virginia verdict “should not be set aside unless it is ‘clearly wrong or without supporting evidence.'”

Depp’s team said Heard “waived her right to question the accuracy of the information on the jury panel by failing to raise this objection” during jury selection or trial. Depp’s team also noted that Heard “has shown no evidence of bias” with respect to juror number 15, the juror in question.

In documents filed Friday, Heard claimed that the 15th juror was not called for jury duty, but nevertheless appeared in court and participated in the trial.. The juror in question shares the same name and address as someone who was called up for jury duty, according to his attorneys.

It’s unclear if this person mistakenly showed up for the jury or intentionally showed up, since jurors have to fill out a questionnaire with their date of birth, his team said. For these reasons, Heard’s attorneys said her rights to “a jury trial and due process” were violated and therefore a mistrial should be declared, the sentence vacated and a new trial ordered.

Depp sued Heard over a 2018 op-ed he wrote for the Washington Post in which she described herself as a “public figure representing domestic abuse”, although she did not name Depp in the article.

In a six-week televised trial that captured the attention of millions, Depp denied abusing Heard and said she was the aggressor in their relationship, while Heard said Depp physically and emotionally abused her.

The jury ruled that Heard defamed Depp and returned a judgment of $10.4 million. Heard received $2 million after winning a charge in which Depp defamed her. Shortly after the ruling, Heard’s attorney said that she intended to appeal.

Judge Penney Azcarate has not yet ruled on Heard’s request for a new trial.

*With information from Forbes US.