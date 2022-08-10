Amanda Seyfried spoke of a traumatic experience in her youth as an actress

amanda seyfried told the magazine Porter that she deliberately allowed herself to be uncomfortable on film sets early in her career because she felt it was the only way to keep her job.

The publication noted that the Emmy and Oscar nominee “I wish I could show up now, in an era where intimacy coordinators are a requirement on set and actors are in a better position to speak up.”

Seyfried said she emerged “fairly unscathed” from her early days as an actress in Hollywood, but looks back in shock.

“Being 19, walking around without underwear, like, are you kidding me? How did I let that happen?” Seyfried said. “Oh, I know why: I was 19 years old and I didn’t want to upset anyone and I wanted to keep my job. That’s why.”

Intimacy coordinators have been in the news again recently after the actor from Game of Thrones and Lord of the Rings, Sean Beancriticized its incorporation to film and television sets.

Bean argued that “the natural way lovers behave” this “ruined by someone who reduces it to a technical exercise”. Since then, several actors have come forward to comment on the opinion of beansincluding his Snowpiercer co-star, Lena Hall.

“If I’m comfortable with my scene partner and others in the room, I won’t need an intimacy coordinator.”Hall wrote on Twitter.

“BUT if there’s any part of me that feels weird, gross, overexposed, etc. I’ll defy the need for the scene or want an IC [coordinador de intimidad]”.

West Side Story star Rachel Zegler was more forceful, writing on social media that “intimacy coordinators establish a safe environment for actors.”

He added: “I was extremely grateful for the one we had in West Side Story: It showed grace to a newcomer like me and educated those around me who have years of experience. Spontaneity in intimate scenes can be insecure. Wake up.”

Midnight Mass and Bly Manor actor Rahul Kohli added: “I’ve worked with some intimacy coordinators now, and while they’re a little embarrassing at first, they’re essential to keeping us safe, making us feel comfortable, and opening up a constructive dialogue between the actors and director when scenes call for ‘intimacy.'”

Seyfriend is nominated for an Emmy this year for her portrayal of Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes in The Dropout.