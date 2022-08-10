Amanda Seyfried spoke of a traumatic experience in her youth as an actress

amanda seyfried told the magazine Porter that she deliberately allowed herself to be uncomfortable on film sets early in her career because she felt it was the only way to keep her job.

The publication noted that the Emmy and Oscar nominee “I wish I could show up now, in an era where intimacy coordinators are a requirement on set and actors are in a better position to speak up.”

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker