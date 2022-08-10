‘Always the same day’: The best phrases of love and heartbreak from the movie

‘Always the same day’ It is one of our favorite movies that always brings us to tears because of how painful it is

One of the love movies that has a very special place in our hearts is “Always the same day” and here we remember you the best phrases of love and heartbreak of the tape.

If, like us, you can’t wait any longer for the premiere of the series based on the movie “Always the same day”, then you are going to love this note, because we took on the task of compiling thethe most famous phrases from the movie they starred in Anne Hathaway and ours glam crush Jim Sturgess in the already distant 2012.

The best phrases of love and heartbreak from the movie “Always the same day”

– “No matter what happens tomorrow, we will always have this day.”

– “When I go to bed with someone I end up laughing or crying, it would be nice to find a middle ground”.

– “I want a child with the man I love. And if he can’t, I want a child with you.”

– “I love you, Dexter, it’s just that I don’t like you anymore.”

– “I need to talk to someone… No, not with someone, I need to talk to you, Emm.”

– “Emm listen, if I could give you a gift, a single gift for life, do you know what I would give you? Confidence in yourself”.

– “I thought she was just my best friend… today I realize she is the love of my life.”

– “She made you a better person and you made her very happy in return”.

– “The really good thing has never been easy”.

– “There are days when you wake up and everything is perfect.”

– “You cured me of you.”

What has been your favorite phrase from “Always the same day”? Would you add another?