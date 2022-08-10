“All Dominicans expect the truth”

The first lady and president of the Cabinet for Children and Adolescents, Raquel Arbaje, indicated this Wednesday that all Dominicans await the truth regarding the case of Andrés Castillo, accused of harassing a minor under 14 years of age.

Through his twitter account, Arbaje indicated the importance of educating and warning parents and guardians from schools regarding the harassment of minors.

He also noted that work is being done on the initial phase of the investigation.

All Dominicans await the truth about this case. And concomitantly it is imperative to educate and warn from schools, help parents and guardians. (All this is being worked on in the initial phase) We are at the service of our children and youth. @ProcuraduriaRD https://t.co/9I9pxmQnpv – Raquel Arbaje (@raquelarbaje) August 10, 2022

The actor Andrés Castillo is being accused by the mother of a 14-year-old minor who was allegedly harassed by casting offers for a Mark Wahlberg film that was recorded in the country.

The complaint was made known by Alicia Ortega’s Report, whose program is broadcast every Monday by Color Vision.

According to the complaint, Castillo met the minor’s mother and her daughter in February of this year during a recycling day.

However, months later he contacted the girl via Instagram to offer her a casting to act in a Mark Wahlberg movie, where he would be one of the main actors and she would be the daughter of the Hollywood megastar.

In the recording you can hear how he tells the girl that for the casting she would have to go without her parents because neither he nor his supposed assistant would receive more people.