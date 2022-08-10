Aldi’s super bargains that will be a success this week

One of the most astute ways to combat the inflation that we are suffering is to accumulate products that can make our lives easier, those that we use often, buying several at the same time in offers and thus spending time without buying, since It is likely that prices will continue to rise. It’s what we have with supermarkets like the ones in Aldiwho seek your best access to get hold of those who are their great bargains for this moment.

It is time, therefore, to be at home with the air conditioning or the fan and, of course, we consume more, snack more and take the opportunity to organize lunches or dinners with family or friends. For this reason, added to inflation, more than ever this week it is better buy wisely and at the lowest possible cost, and for that there is the German chain of Aldi, that becomes the great protagonist among the different establishments (and that you will know how to take advantage of very well) to enjoy the days of summer at home.

With Aldi you can shop wisely (and at the lowest possible price)

Because if; Among the many supermarkets that we have available, Aldi has always stood out because every week it has the best offers not only in food, but also in products of all kinds, especially those that are for the home. On this occasion they have surprised everyone by offering several products that are among the most desired, in addition to being presented in a more than enjoyable way at the moment.

An example of this, for example, we find products and accessories for your free time, to take to the pool, on your vacation, to the beach… but also to offer you the best convenience and comfort for your interests in your outdoor areas, such as the garden or terrace. With the opportunity to get all those instruments that we need for little money, we know that it will be something that we cannot miss out on. As you will see below, you can find them in all the supermarkets in your area.

Aldi’s folding chair to enjoy the beach and other proposals

Enjoying a good time on the beach, in the countryside or in the pool also means being prepared with the necessary elements to make the situation perfect. And if you have an excursion in mind, consider taking folding beach chairs, folding tables and items like these will be very useful and above all comfortable, especially if you go as a family or in a large group of people. It is what we have known with this perfect chair to accommodate in the sand.

Vastly surpassing those of Lidl, which are normally one of the best-selling (and famous), we have the model in German establishments. Adventurige. As such, it makes itself seen with a metal frame and polyester seat. Seen largely, what we see is that it is lightas well as includes a carrying bag with a shoulder strap for your better comfort. Available in two colours, it is very comfortable thanks to the fact that it has armrests so that you can have a much more comfortable posture. It has a price of €17.99.

The most accessible isothermal bags to keep your drinks cold

Now that we are enjoying the good weather, many people are making an effort to get hold of the essential basics to enjoy summer in the best possible way. Among them, stand out those products whose objective is to help us to have a good day at the beach. Among the beach items in this selection that we have for you, we find other ideals such as the isothermal bags of the moment in Aldi, and that are the most accessible.

We refer to what is this isothermal bag that allows you to store products in a comfortable way. This basket made by Live in Style will undoubtedly become your great ally when you go to the supermarket or when you want to transport your food anywhere. Perfect to take ice cream or cold drinks on your days at the beach, it shares a large main space where you can easily store products while keeping them at their ideal temperature. Its price is €9.99.

The 2-in-1 ice bucket with integrated speaker and bluetooth connection

Despite the high temperatures, the good thing about supermarkets like Aldi’s is that we can enjoy very affordable products in the best possible way. This is what we see with this next LED speaker bucket from the German chain, the same one that is designed to keep drinks cold while lighting up and playing music to improve the atmosphere. It is a 2 in 1 bucket with bluetooth connection that promises a fun function of music and colors for hours.

It receives the name of LED Speaker Ice Bucket, and is part of the product line of the Quigg range from Aldi. As its name suggests, this ice bucket has LED lights that allow it to be illuminated with up to 7 different colors. It has a total capacity of 4.8 liters, while the battery life is 3 hours at full power. Very good value for money, it is priced in stores at just €24.99.