adidas Samba, how to match the summer sneaker according to the stars

THEn black or white leather, with gray suede inserts and three contrasting side stripes. In all their variants, the adidas Samba were the revelation shoe of the year. The shoe created for cycling, minimal and with a linear design, hides a profoundly fashion soul, which has transformed it into the It Shoe of choice for many celebs. Which show how to wear it on these summer days.

With trikini and bermuda shorts, like Bella

Nostalgia effect, between vintage and Y2K. The aesthetics of Bella Hadid it is the perfect mix between past and present, between sensuality and comfort. As in the case of the monochromatic beach outfit consisting of the white trikini and Bermuda shorts in the same color with a low waist. Together with the vintage Prada bag, the extra touch is represented by the sneakers, in this the Sambe co-signed by the English designer Grace Wales Bonner. Not just a style lesson on how to effectively wear a one-piece swimsuit as a top, but an inspiration to keep in mind for unconventional outfits. At the seaside and in the city.

With white sock and leather jacket, like Hailey

The founder of the skincare brand Rhode has a trained eye when it comes to recognizing and wearing the most desired sneakers of the season. Become an indispensable passe-partout of every look of her, from morning to night, the adidas Samba in the Hailey Bieber version are infinitely cool and contemporary. The secret? Wear them with a pair of denim shorts, a slightly oversized leather jacket and a pair of cat-eye sunglasses. The detail not to be forgotten are the white sockswhich streamline the leg.

The adidas Samba according to Kaia Gerber

For a look low-key perfect for a dinner with friends or a day on the town, the inspiration comes from the model daughter of Cindy Crawford. White tank top – another great trend of the season -, black low-waisted trousers with a tailored cut, a colored sweater resting on the shoulders: Kaia Gerber thus combines adidas shoes declined in black. A minimal outfit elevated by an unexpected accessory: the checkered crochet fisherman’s hat. To add a touch of summer color.

It will be the vaguely vintage look, the undeniable comfort, the design so simple as to be a continuous source of inspiration. Certainly there is the success of adidas shoes, this summer and in the months to come.

White or black, with shorts or long pants, it’s time to add the adidas Samba to your wardrobe.

