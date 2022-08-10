Addicts to the past – La Tarde

Why are we passionate about other times? Why do we like to go back to the past so much? The truth is that we are usually more comfortable living in nostalgia… that facing the uncertainty of the present or what the future may bring us… We have multiple examples of how nostalgia works, especially in fiction. We like series like “Stranger Things” because they take us back to times when we were teenagers discovering many things, Steven Spielberg’s movies, the Goonies, ET, A Nightmare on Elm Street, shoulder pads, role-playing games and eighties music . The Duffer brothers take us directly to the 80s through characters that remind us of our childhood.

We tend to mythologize the 80s and 90s. We like the music that was made, the clothes, the movies and even the bars we used to go to. Everything seems better seen from the present. But was it all that good? Or do we forget the bad to stay with an idealized image?

we were talking about stranger things. The series has been a tremendous success, it has continuous references to the cinema and television of the 80s and reminds us of phenomena such as role-playing games (with the Hellfire Club) and even pop music of the time or heavy metal, which had its heyday in this decade. Thanks to the Duffer brothers, Kate Bush and Metallica are number one again. Another series that reminds us of the 80s is The Umbrella Academy. It is also about a group of young boys with superpowers. Is there a common element? Do we like to identify ourselves by young characters in a time we have lived? Also, In my Skin, introduces us to 16-year-old Bethan as she deals with the anxieties and insecurities of teenage life… Is the angst of being teenagers something we easily identify with?