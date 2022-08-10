Actress Olivia Newton John could have a state funeral

Digital Millennium

Unfortunately, this August 8, the death of Olivia Newton-John, who rose to fame thanks to her role as Sandy in Vaseline, film in which he starred with John Travolta. The news of her passing surprised many and her fans have paid tribute to her in different ways, but Australians they want to go further and hold a state funeral.

Olivia Newton- John was born in the UK, however at the age of five her family moved to Australia, nation who is now looking for a way to pay tribute to him through a state funeralwhich was suggested by Daniel Andrews, the first minister of the state of Victoria in that country.

Daniel Andrews spoke to several local media outlets and commented that he would like to hold a state funeral for Olivia Newton-John, so I would search to his family for propose them.

“To celebrate his life, his music and his films, in addition to all the wonderful contributions he made in life, we would, of course, like to speak with his family and be as respectful as possible,” Andrews said in his remarks, which were taken up by PerthNow.

On the other hand, the politician also mentioned that the work that Olivia Newton – John did for the fight against cancer, disease that was diagnosed 30 years ago, was admirable and should be recognized.

“Olivia used her own experience with cancer to save and change lives, and that is deeply impressive. The research that has been carried out here, the treatments that are provided, the care and love that is central to all of her activities are part of a lasting legacy, representative of the person that she was”.

In addition to speaking to the press, Daniel Andrews used his social networks to express his feelings about death of the actress and singer.

“Olivia Newton John was one in a million. She gave the world her music and her movies, but to the Victorians she was so much more. Her generosity through the ONJ Cancer Wellness and Research Center has saved lives, and her advocacy has given hope to Victorians as they battle cancer.”

