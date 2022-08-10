A stalker tried to sneak into Selena Gomez’s house

In the early hours of this Sunday, it was reported that a man tried to sneak into Selena Gomez’s house, located in the city of Los Angeles, California.

According to the TMZ portal, a medium specialized in entertainment news, some guards discovered a man, at approximately one in the morning, who was trying to jump the fence of the interpreter’s property of “Dance with me”.

The guards were able to stop the intruder before he could accomplish his task. After subduing him, they called the police to take him away. The man assured that he had no intention of hurting Selena Gomez, because he only wanted to meet her in person.

However, when he was discovered he first tried to escape. Fortunately, this time the event did not happen to majors, but it is worrying that it is not the first event of this type that happens to the actress.

It is not the first time that this type of event has happened in the home of Selena Gomez

A few days ago, another subject set fire to a mattress in front of the artist’s house, where he had apparently written his name in blood. However, Selena Gomez was not present at any of these events.

Currently, the famous is working in Paris, to promote her new line of makeup called “Rare Beauty”.

Also, it should be noted that she is not the only celebrity who has suffered this kind of incident, since it seems that it is becoming extremely recurrent that the stalkers of the stars try to invade the property of the artists with whom they are obsessed.

For example, a few days ago a man broke into Ariana Grande’s house, just on her birthday. The subject broke a restraining order that the singer had already filed against her after having sneaked into her house on one occasion.