a film about sexual diversity and bullying

Lazos en Red, the group of volunteers for the prevention of suicide, together with the Julio Serebrinsky Library, present another day of film debate to be held this Thursday, at 7:00 p.m., in Urquiza 721, with free admission. On this occasion, the film “Joe Bell” will be presented, a film that shows the problem of discrimination for sexual reasons. The occasion will serve to continue raising awareness of a problem popularly known as “Bullying”

Raising awareness, raising awareness, exchanging, debating, problematizing and discussing bullying, popularly known as Bullying, is what the network of volunteers for the prevention of suicide “Lazos en Red” proposes together with the direction of the Julio Serebrinsky Popular Library.

“We do it by sharing the cinema as a trigger, as an excuse to meet and talk, communicate, change perspective,” psychologist Sergio Brodsky explained to DAILYJUNE.

The proposal is for this Thursday at 7:00 p.m. and the entire community (especially the educational community) is invited to see “Joe Bell”, a film that addresses the problem of discrimination for reasons of a sexual nature.

The construction of “normality” has the consequence that those people who do not conform to its dictates suffer bullying and discrimination. Let’s call this injustice into question,” Brodsky stressed.

“Joe Bell” Synopsis:

Based on a true story, it tells the story of an Oregon father who pays tribute to Jadin, his gay teenage son. So he embarks on a self-reflective journey across the US to speak from the heart in schools, communities, and anyone else who cares to listen about the terrifying real costs of bullying. The main performance is in charge of the renowned American actor Mark Wahlberg.