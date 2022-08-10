7 celebs who talked about the side effects of fame

Selena Gomez: the 4 tips from the singer to take care of your mental health

CARDI B WAS BETTER WHEN IT WAS WORSE

The rapper, famous as well as for her songs, for being hilarious but above all outspoken said: “A bad thing is that, although I consider myself quite happy, I was certainly happier a few years ago, albeit with less money. I had fewer people formulating opinions about me. I felt that my life belonged to me, now I feel that it belongs to the world “.

And then she adds, melancholy as you’ve probably never seen her: “It makes me happy to know that I can afford what I want and to know that I can take care of my family but I think the way I earn my money has taken away a lot of happiness”.

GIGI HADID AND FRIENDS LOST ON THE ROAD

Famous or not, losing some friends over the course of your life, while you are evolving and maturing, is perfectly normal. The supermodel, however, tells of the difficulty of maintaining solid friendships when you rarely live permanently in one place or you can hardly carve out time to devote to others: “There are people who understand that I love them and who know that I’ll make myself heard once I’m back in town but sometimes I just can’t make myself heard every day.”

True friendships surely know how to wait and are not affected by distances or work commitments, not necessarily seeing each other every day is synonymous with a healthy and enriching relationship. Then Gigi can always count on the support of her sister Bella: in addition to having grown up together, they also do the same job and she can certainly understand it!