108 MP camera and 120W charging in an excellent purchase

The highest quality Xiaomi Redmi in the entire catalog collapses in a big way. It has a powerful processor, 108 MP camera, and 120W fast charging.

We need more than a paragraph to tell you all the qualities of the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G, the most advanced mobile in the current Redmi catalog. Have a large 120 Hz AMOLED screena powerful MediaTek processorcamera of 108MP and impressive fast charging 120W. In addition, now it has another great point in favor, a discount of 90 euros in aliexpress square. If you take advantage of the occasion, you can take the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G for only €309.

This offer applies to the version with 6 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage, which has a recommended retail price of 399.99 euros. Also, you don’t have to spend anything on shipping, AliExpress Plaza ships it to your home for free in just a few days. To this we add that you have a period of 15 days to return the terminal if you are not convinced.

By the way, the one in AliExpress Plaza is the cheapest price on the market. For comparison, the same model costs about 15 euros more on Amazon and 60 euros more on the official Xiaomi store. Without further delay, we are going to review, section by section, everything you earn when you buy this excellent Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

Buy the cheapest Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G can be yours in two different colors: elegant graphite gray and gorgeous star blue. Choose the one you like best, because both are on sale. you will enjoy like this a comfortable mobile, with a good grip and that it is not easily left with fingerprints and dirt, something that is always a positive point. Also, protective case is includedYou don’t have to buy it separately.

With this Xiaomi mobile you will also enjoy high quality images thanks to its 6.67-inch AMOLED screenresolution FullHD+ and refresh rate of 120Hz. It is a panel with good contrast, vivid colors and pure blacks, with good sharpness and also with that extra fluidity that we like so much. The perfect companions for this screen are dual speakers with JBL soundthus it is postulated as a good terminal to watch videos, series and movies.

For 309 euros, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is a great purchase for the coming years.

Under the chassis works the MediaTek Dimension 920 processor, which can run any application without any hassle. Yes, with the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G you can also play your favorite games. In addition, the processor has integrated 5G modem, so you can navigate at maximum speed. If you need more storage, you can expand it up to 1TB with a microSD card. Regarding the operating system, has already updated to Android 12.

Another of the great assets of this smartphone on offer is the main camera 108 MPideal for capturing good photos and 4K videos at 30fps. On the back it is accompanied by an 8 MP ultra wide angle and a 2 MP macro sensor, while the front camera is 16 MP. In general, the camera that behaves best is the 108 MP.

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G Buy on AliExpress: Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G

On the other hand, you can use the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G throughout the day without fear of running out of power. For this equip a 4,500mAh battery that offers good performance and that, in addition, charges in just a quarter of an hour. Yes, as you read it, you will only need 15 minutes to reach 100% thanks to 120W fast charge. The charger is included, you do not have to buy it separately.

Design, screen, performance, cameras, battery… The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G is as balanced and advanced as we could hope of the best Xiaomi Redmi. It’s a great buy for years to come, so don’t miss out on the opportunity AliExpress Plaza provides and take it for only 309 euros.

This article suggests objective and independent products and services that may be of interest to readers. When the user makes a purchase through the specific links that appear in this news, Andro4all receives a commission. Join the Andro4all bargain channel to find out about the best deals before anyone else.