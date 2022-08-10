10 robot movies that will help you watch Westworld

Robots are a recurring theme in science fiction movies because they fulfill whatever function the writer wants. They may be armed to the teeth killing machines, or they can be faithful companions with whom to bond. But whatever their goal, robots are usually curious.

Rare are the films with robots, and especially the robot films, in which machines do not question their own existencefrequently with negative results at the local or planetary level.

The inability to control robots shows the limitations and vanity of human beings: we can create life, but we cannot control it and most likely it will overwhelm us.

VIDEO Westworld Season 4 Trailer 2 June 26 on HBO Max

the famous novelist Michael Crichton directed in 1973 Westworld (Metal Souls)his first film, about a theme park set in the Wild West and populated by androids indistinguishable from human beings, who rebel against the visitors.

Nearly 50 years later, Souls of Metal spawned the popular HBO television series Westworld. If you are watching its new season or catching up, we recommend other robot movies that deal with similar themes.

Indeed, the original 1973 film Westworld is available on HBO Maxand it’s a good thriller with a shocking Yul Brynner as a rampaging android gunslinger hunting down his victims.

If you like series like Friends, The Sopranos or Game of Thrones, HBO Max has these and many more in its catalog. Register

chappie

Director: Neill Blomkamp

Year: 2015

Country: USA

Where to watch: Netflix

The South African director Neill Blomkamp He continued his good streak of science fiction films that mix action with social criticism, after Elysium and District 9. It tells the story of a dystopian future in which the police are robotized.

The “robocops” have no feelings, but Chappie is stolen and reprogrammed to have an artificial intelligence that allows him to be aware of himself and show feelings, although he is as deadly as he is naive: many will try to take advantage of him, and only a few will show compassion.

wall e

Director: Andrew Stanton

Year 2008

Country: USA

Where to watch: Disney+

Until Lightyear, Wall-E was Pixar’s only entry into the science fiction genre. It’s also perhaps his only film with a romantic relationship at the center of the story… starring robots!

Wall-E surprised the world in 2008 with a movie whose first 30 minutes are practically silentwith a robot that speaks only with very adorable noises, but is capable of expressing all kinds of emotions.

Wall-E is a cleaning robot who stays on earth doing what he was programmed to do: clean the city and make towers of garbage. Accustomed to loneliness, Wall-E collects interesting objects that he finds in the garbage, and is a fan of Gene Kelly musicals.

But humanity has long since left in giant spaceships, leaving the planet uninhabitable. Everything changes when EVE, a much more advanced droid (and with feminine features) lands with a very important mission…

Former Machine

Director: Alex Garland

Year 2014

Country: UK

Where to watch: Prime Video, StarZ

ex machine, Alex Garland’s first film, is one of the films that best reflects on what makes us human and what separates us from the machines. In this case, the android is AVA, played by Alicia Vikander, created by a genie played sinisterly by Oscar Isaac.

Completing the cast is Domhnall Gleeson, who is hired by the creator of AVA to put a kind of “Turing test” to the test. The elegant special effects are the cherry on top of a modern sci-fi classic.

If you often watch series when traveling or in various parts of the house, these tablets can be good companions for entertainment consumption. See list

Pure steel

Director: Shawn Levy

Year 2011

Country: USA

Where to watch: Rent on Rakuten TV, Apple TV, Amazon

One of Disney’s few modern live-action films not based on an existing franchise (but is based on a 1956 short story), Real Steel has Hugh Jackman playing a retired boxer in the doldrums…in the future. in which humans no longer fight, but robots.

Jackman becomes the trainer of a young robot, which in turn is a way for him to reconnect with his son. A family film, a bit sentimental, but with a original premise and great special effects that deserves a second chance (and that could receive a sequel in the form of a series for Disney +).

metropolis

Director: Fritz Lang

Year: 1927

Country: Germany

Where to see: Filmin

Movie buffs who want to discover the origin of the genre should see Metropolis, Fritz Lang’s magnum opus in german expressionismone of the first long sci-fi movies, presenting a dystopia 70 years in the future… that is, in the year 2000.

Perhaps Metropolis has gone down in history more for its advanced technical invoice and the influence that its architecture or the design of Maria’s robot has had on science fiction, art or fashionwhich in its representation of the class struggle, described in its day as simple and naive, and which Lanz himself rejected decades later:

“You cannot make a socially conscious film in which you say that the mediator between the hand and the brain is the heart. it’s a fairy tale“.

Your favorite movies and series are on Disney+. Subscribe for €8.99/month or save 2 months with the annual subscription, compared to 12 months at the monthly subscription price. Sign up for free

AI Artificial Intelligence

Director: Steven Spielberg

Year: 2001

Country: United States

Where to watch: Rent on Amazon, Rakuten TV, Google Play

Steven Spielberg directed AI Artificial Intelligence, although it may have been Stanley Kubrick, who acquired the rights to an Ian Watson story in 1969, Supertoys Last All Summer Long. Kubrick wanted to direct it himself, but in the end he offered the project to Spielberg as director.

Kubtick passed away in 1999 and Spielberg picked up the project with a script and direction faithful to Kubrick’s idea, in which Haley Joel Osment plays an android child programmed to love, in a XXII century in which robots have been expressly designed without feelings.

In a heartwarming (and slightly tearful) story reminiscent of Pinocchio, David befriends a robot gigolo played by Jude Law searching for love and compassion in a hostile world.

The iron Giant

Director: Brad Bird

Year: 1999

Country: United States

Where to watch: Movistar Plus+, Rent on Apple TV, Google Play or Amazon

A 2D animated film from Warner Bros. that is being revalued, if only because of the out-of-context cameos of the giant robot in movies like Ready Player One or Space Jam 2.

Directed by Brad Bird, who went on to direct The Incredibles for Pixar, The Iron Giant is an emotional story of friendship between a boy with a passion for space and a giant robot that lands in a small American town in 1957.

The context of paranoia over the Cold War and the space race is the very well used backdrop for a story that will thrill children and adults. Although it was a box office flop in its day, many of the children who grew up with his VHS have turned it into a cult movie.

terminator

Director: James Cameron

Year: 1984

Country: United States

Where to watch: Prime Video, Filmin, Movistar Plus+

The cyborg par excellence of the world of cinema belongs to Arnold Schwarzenegger. The Terminator catapulted the bodybuilder, actor and later politician, and also its director James Cameron, to stardom.

All his films have been blockbusters full of avant-garde special effects, but originally The Terminator was more like a B-series sci-fi movie.with a lot of violence and stop motion effects, models and makeup that are not so convincing today.

And yet The Terminator is creepy, much closer to terror that of the action in abundance from Terminator 2.

Ghost in the Shell

Director: Mamoru Oshii

Year: 1995

Country: Japan

Where to watch: Movistar Plus+, Rent on Apple TV, Google Play or Amazon

One of the most important anime films of the nineties, Ghost in the Shell adapts the manga of Masamune Shirow. It is set in the year 2029, starring a robotic police officer, augmented with cybernetic implants, as part of Section 9, a black ops group fighting hackers.

With superb animation mixing traditional animation and CGI, and an adult plot that represents the best example of cyberpunk, Ghost in the Shell is a must-have in the sci-fi and anime genre.

I robot

Director: Alex Proyas

Year: 2004

Country: United States

Where to watch: Disney+

Will Smith starred in the adaptation of one of Isaac Asimov’s most famous stories in an entire blockbuster that was one of the most popular movies of 2004. I, Robot is a very entertaining movie, in which Smith is a policeman who must capture a robot accused of murder.

Has the robot Sonny really been able to break the three laws of robotics that prevent them from harming humans?

I, Robot focuses more on action and evasion than reflection, and it’s too simple compared to Ex Machina, for example. But looking at it from another point of view, I, Robot is a blockbuster with a little more ambition, although it has aged a bit regularly.