Züleyha: the resemblance of its protagonist with Angelina Jolie is surprising

Angelina Jolie and Hilal Altinbilek they are very similar. In fact, there are many who mention the protagonist of the novel Züleyha as “the Turkish Angelina Jolie”.

In an interview conducted by Gazete Vatan, the actress was asked about how she took her followers to compare her to Brad Pitt’s ex. Y Hilal Altinbilek replied: “Being compared to her, of course, honors me as a woman.”

caption

Then, the protagonist of Züleyha said: “This came about because of a contest that I entered when I was 17 years old. But as I grew older and tried to find my own self and fulfill myself, I realized that this resemblance was not so good”

Finally, Hilal Altinbilek assured: “It’s not that I do my hair like Lara Croft and wear leather jackets. This is inevitable if you make such a beautiful woman look like a teenager. Fortunately, this situation was short-lived.”

caption

Angelina Jolie’s resemblance to her mother

Angelina Jolie also had a great resemblance to her mother, Marcheline Bertrand, who suffered during the last ten years of life the disease breast cancer, condition that cost him his life and with only 56 years left the world. Situation that cost the well-known actress a deep emotional crisis and for which she made the decision not only to undergo a preventive double vasectomy but also the removal of the ovaries and fallopian tubes.

It is that the brunette had a predisposition to have cbreast and ovarian cancers not only because of the genetics inherited by Marcheline, but because her maternal grandmother also died of this type of disease, only before the age of fifty. The year 2007 was a period in which she had to fire her mother after having accompanied her in her treatment.

Angelina Jolie.

“Simply I feel like I made decisions to improve my chances of staying here to see my children become adults, to be able to meet my grandchildren. My hope is that I can give as many years as I can to their lives and be there for them. I have lived more than a decade without my mother. She only knew a few of her grandchildren and sometimes she was too sick to play with them,” Angelina Jolie revealed to the Time Magazine.