you criticize dressing your daughter as an adult

The Kardashian Jenner sisters are already so used to criticism, that when they receive a new one they no longer bother to answer themThey just go on with their lives.

Just as it happened recently when the businesswoman was the subject of conversation by sharing some photographs taken inside the laboratory of her company, Kylie Cosmetics. In the images, the youngest of the clan appears wearing a white coat showing her followers some details of how they make their cosmetics. “In the laboratory creating new magic for you… better than ever”, she wrote when she published the content without imagining that it would become a target of criticism.

And it is that, although the model noticed wearing a lab coat, her followers noticed that Kylie was wearing her long hair, without any biosafety protocol. Receiving quite a few comments where they judged her for not having hygiene in her company. “Let him wear a hair cap”, “he is supposed to wear gloves, mask and the little hairnet thingy”, “there are not so many lab rules followed”, “can’t wait for this to break my skin with hives”, were some of the messages he received.

But the criticism does not stop and now involves his eldest daughter, Stormi, Well, Internet users have attacked her for being a bad mother for dressing her four-year-old daughter like an adult. It all happened while the businesswoman was visiting one of the most famous restaurants in London with her partner, Travis Scott, and her daughter.

It was Kylie herself who shared some photos where she showed her ‘outfit’ of the night and the girl’s outfit also came out, in which a black jumpsuit and high boots of the same color stood out. And it was at that moment that the billionaire’s followers commented on the minor’s clothes, assuring that she looked uncomfortable and that it had been Kylie who would have forced her to wear that outfit.

“She looks very uncomfortable. What boy or girl would agree wearing those clothes? ”,“ It shows how bad a mother she is. Anyone knows that a child hates wearing uncomfortable clothes”, “Poor Stormi wearing those clothes”, are some of the messages that stand out on social networks where Kylie has ignored. Nevertheless, A few days ago the model confessed on her social networks that her eldest daughter is becoming more and more independent and he has denied Kylie many things that he used to let her do.

Well, in her Instagram stories, she published a photo of the little girl while she remembered images from when she was younger, revealing that currently Stormi no longer lets her mother choose her clothes that you should use on a daily basis. So that confession would have ruled out that she was the model who dressed the rapper’s daughter.

