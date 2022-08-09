Xavi asked for the return of Messi: Barcelona at work, the plan | First page

“His chapter at Barcelona is not over“So the president blaugrana Joan Laporta left the door open on the return of Lionel Messi at Camp Nou, a hope shared by the whole world culé. Or perhaps more than just a hope, but a real goal as confirmed by the latest rumors from Spain: Xavi specifically asked for the return of the Flea and, reports SportBarça is working to please him.

PLAN – Technician, management and owners agree on the fact that the Argentine is a key pawn to restore Barcelona to its international dimension, net of a market that has already given away big pieces such as Lewandowski. Xavi wants Messi but not immediately, because the return can materialize in 2023. The Argentine remains on a one-year contract with PSG and the renewal with the Parisians, despite a first offer has already been delivered, does not take off: for this reason, Barcelona has begun to study Leo’s contractual situation and his possible inclusion in the squad, not so much from a technical point of view as from an economic one, considering the salary limits imposed by the Liga. First steps, but Messi’s return to Barça is more than an idea: i blaugrana I’m already at work.