WWE: Tatum Paxley is injured on a live show

the fighter of WWE NXT, Tatum Paxleysuffered a severe blow to his chin this weekend in Gainsville, Florida, during a live show, and had to be removed from the premises by medical staff. At the time of the accident, the referee ended the fight due to the nature of the shock.

In your official account Twitter, Paxley brought calm to the fans and took the accident he had in Florida, during a WWE NXT live event, with positivity. in a fight against Sloane JacobsTatum he was kicked in the face and his chin slammed into one of the ring posts.

“Thank you all for helping me and checking that I’m okay. Accidents like these happen all the time in what we do. Also, staining everyone with blood is super heavy metal,” Paxley wrote on her Twitter account, laughing about the situation he experienced in the ring.

According to several attendees of the event, Paxley would have broken his nose as a result of the blow he receivedsince blood was seen on his face and he could not continue the fight, that’s why the referee stopped the fight so that he can be attended by medical personnel.

