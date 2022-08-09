WWE RAW: Ciampa will make a dedication to Harley Race
In a very emotional post to the wrestling legend harley race, Tommaso Ciampa declared that his fight for the United States Championship of bobby lashley tonight will be dedicated to the former world champion of N.W.A..
Harley Race was the first champion in United States title historyfrom the time when he was part of National Wrestling Alliance (NWA)so on what tonight, Ciampa wants to honor him tonight in the fight he has scheduled against Bobby Lashley in Monday Night RAW.
In Ciampa’s Instagram post, he reflected on how he met Race, the time he spent helping him train Y what it would mean for him to become champion from America tonight, in honor of Race. Here is the full post:
Last week on WWE RAW, Ciampa began to gain more prominence within the main roster, when faced AJ Styles for a chance to United States Championship and defeated him to be the new contender for the title. Previously, he had defeated Chad Gable and Dolph Ziggler. Although he is still Miz’s companion, Triple H’s hand It could already be seen in it and it is having an interesting boost in the company.
