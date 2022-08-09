WWE RAW: Ciampa will make a dedication to Harley Race

In a very emotional post to the wrestling legend harley race, Tommaso Ciampa declared that his fight for the United States Championship of bobby lashley tonight will be dedicated to the former world champion of N.W.A..



Harley Race was the first champion in United States title historyfrom the time when he was part of National Wrestling Alliance (NWA)so on what tonight, Ciampa wants to honor him tonight in the fight he has scheduled against Bobby Lashley in Monday Night RAW.

In Ciampa’s Instagram post, he reflected on how he met Race, the time he spent helping him train Y what it would mean for him to become champion from America tonight, in honor of Race. Here is the full post: