WWE increased the violent segments in its weekly shows

During your program Wrestling Observer Radiojournalist Dave Meltzer assured that WWE is trying to use blood again in some of the segments of his weekly shows, and that it will be something recurring in both raw like in SmackDown.

this monday in Monday Night RAW, Rhea Ripley attacked Dominik Mysterio in a more violent way than usual in WWE, with visible bruising and bloodstains in the face of Rey’s son, showing that the direction of will have several changes in the segments as well.

“Dominik Mysterio was not dripping blood, but The idea was that if that happened. They used something very similar, which made his face red, something that was previously avoided. It is not that they have done it regularly, and perhaps it is something specific, but i guess they’ll get more violent in terms of some of the angles,” Meltzer said.

Behind the Vince McMahon retirement as managerial and creative Triple H took the reins in creative look and has done several main roster product changes of the company, such as the return of fired fighters (dakota kai Y Karrion Kross) and the departure of other characters who were part of the previous administration (John Laurinitis).

The blood in the weekly programs is something that was in doubt, since It had been banned for more than 10 years in WWEbut with the rise of a man who participated in many fights and segments with this style as Triple H, it was expected that they would return to the company.

