WWE Clash at The Castle: bets start from the Cardiff show

Clash at The Castle is WWE’s next Premium Live Event. It will take place on Saturday the 3rd of September in Cardiff, Wales, and the bookmakers are beginning to signal the Confirmed Fight Favorites.

The portal Unibet has presented the first figures, where we only perceive the momentary result of the stellar event of the show. According to bettors, there is no favorite in the fight between Roman Reigns and Drew McIntyre. This indicates that the public’s perception of WWE is that they really don’t know what will happen. It is something that has not happened for a long time with Roman Reigns as the bearer of one of the most important titles in the company.

Below, we review the odds for each match, marking the favorite to win in bold.



WWE Clash of The Castle 2022 Betting



WWE Unified Championship

Roman Reigns (-120) vs. Drew McIntyre (-120)

Remember that negative odds indicate how much money you have to bet to get a profit of 100 dollars. the smaller the number, the less money you earn and the more favored the fighter is. On the other hand, positive odds indicate the profit corresponding to a $100 bet. The higher the number, the less favorite the fighter is.

