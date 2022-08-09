WWE 2K23 development confirmed

After the lukewarm reception of the latest installments of the WWE 2K saga by fans, especially due to the many programming errors, WWE 2K22 became the last opportunity for Take-Two Interactive to offer a product that would satisfy both the company as well as fans.

Finally, WWE 2K22 met fan expectationswhich saw big changes from previous installments, with improved visuals, revised gameplay, and a greater number of game modes.

The great reception by fans and critics has contributed to its good sales, something that Take-Two Interactive confirmed in its recent report on financial results for the first fiscal quarter of 2023.

The report reveals that WWE 2K22 was one of the biggest contributors to the company’s successful last quarter. However, that was not all, since, later, The existence of WWE 2K23 was also officially confirmed, scheduled for release in fiscal year 2023..



Brandon Thurson of Wrestlenomics offered more information on the matter, adding that Take-Two Interactive’s fiscal year ends on March 31. Therefore, the game is scheduled to be released before that date. It should be remembered that WWE 2K22 went on sale in March of this year.

