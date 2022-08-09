Will Emma Stone also sue Disney for the digital premiere of “Cruella”?

Emma Stone playing “Cruella”. Photo: Courtesy

Scarlett Johansson filed a lawsuit against Disney for the premiere of his latest film, Black Widow, on Disney+, the company’s streaming platform. As has been known, the actress’s contract ensured that the film would be exhibited in exclusive in theaterswhich not only supposes a violation of the document, but would also be causing the interpreter to lose some 50 million dollars.

Following Johansson’s initiative, the actress Emma Stone he would be considering emulating his partner and also suing the company that has followed the same procedure with the film in which he stars, cruelAs reported Variety.

This difference in earnings is due to the fact that this type of contract contemplates that a percentage of the box office goes to the actors, which is added to the base amount previously agreed by the study. Streaming viewings, which for most viewers are exclusive of those in cinemas, would not be included in these agreements.

The current box office for Stone’s tape is more than $221 million worldwidea figure that, as already mentioned, does not reflect the earnings obtained through the platform Disney+.

According to the North American media, the leading actress of Jungle CruiseEmily Blunt It would also be considering the option of taking legal action against the company. As Variety also pointed out, the actiz already expressed disagreement when paramount decided to distribute online the sequel to A peaceful place.

For now, the company has only spoken out against Johansson’s decision, which it described as “sad and distressing”. The multinational has taken the opportunity to also reveal that Johansson charged 20 million dollars for participating in the tapea figure that is not usually made public but that in this case was used to harm the actress.

Although it remains to be seen how the conflict will be resolved, the situation can undoubtedly set a legal precedent, in addition to complicating the situation of the actresses when it comes to re-perform their respective roles in the company’s films.