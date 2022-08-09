Why you should be watching Nicole Kidman’s new series

The tandem that, some years ago, began to form Nicole Kidman and showrunner David E. Kelley It has become the perfect television formula. Both have worked together in ‘Big Little Lies’ and ‘The Undoing’, with more than positive results. And, if we add to them the writer Liane Moriarty (author of ‘Big Little Lies’), the alliance scores points. The three sign ‘Nine Perfect Strangers’the new series available on Amazon Prime Video and that revolves around a group of people who decide to take a break from their more or less conflictive lives to rest and heal, inside and out, at the Tranquillum center, run by the disturbing Masha, played by Kidman.

Although, at first, everything seems to be idyllic, they will soon find that the methods they use in the nursing home are not even remotely what they expected. Drugs in drinks without their consent or painful cathartic therapies are just some of the palliatives applied by Masha and her ‘henchmen’ and that make the group rethink their permanence in the establishment. However, the director exerts a magnetic attraction on them that forces them to stay inside in the purest style of ‘The Exterminating Angel’ by Buñuel.

The peace of Tranquillum, in your living room

The series has all the ingredients to engage from the first chapter. It is true that sometimes the use of cliffhanger to keep the viewer glued it is abusive but, in general, the plot runs at a pace balanced enough not to exhaust. And for this, the writers rely on a formula that is usually a guaranteed success: very judiciously dose the personal plots of the protagonists with, more or less unexpected, suspenseful twists. In each episode we get to know a little more about the life of the guests before they arrive, while it is discovered that something is not right in such a peaceful place. A narrative technique that gains more strength thanks to the hypnotic atmosphere created by Yves Bélanger.

A tailor-made distribution

But, in addition to the scripts, the key to success lies in the solvent cast. Melissa McCarthy, Tiffany Boone, Bobby Cannavale, Luke Evans, Michael Shannon, Regina Hall, Manny Jacinto, Melvin Gregg, Samara Weaving, and Asher Keddie they embody the unsettling group of visitors and workers, who don’t show all their cards from the start. All ambiguous characters that mislead and invite the viewer to stand for or against (although sometimes in a slightly tricky way), even in the same chapter. And all led by a Nicole Kidman who, although she does not offer her best work and falls into some clichés, she does manage to mesh with the general tone of the series.

The wellness business

‘Nine Perfect Strangers’ charges, in a good way, the rules of the genre to propose an ambitious reflection on the values ​​that govern our society. Perhaps too ambitious to want to cover more proposals than would fit in a television series. Calls into question the true objective of therapies new age so fashionable in recent years; invites to turn around the pre-established opinion about the use of drugs, in its recreational and therapeutic aspect; opens the debate on the strength of relationships and the (imposed?) need for fidelity; and analyzes the dependence on social networks and the consequences of dispensing with them. In any case, it is early to assess whether the showrunner they manage to reasonably close so many open doors in just eight episodes. It does not seem an easy task, but in Tranquillum everything is possible.

