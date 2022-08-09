Why is Kylie Jenner at the top of a list of “ungenerous celebrities”? – Em – 07/13/2022

Exclusive Content The note you are trying to access is exclusively for subscribers subscribe know our plans

Another controversy for the account of the Kardashian Jenner sisters. This time, Kylie was the protagonist of comments on the networks after a waitress accused her of leaving less than 15% tip in a luxurious restaurant in New York.

The event would have occurred in 2021 but the worker told it on her social networks only now. Julia Carol Ann, the person who served him, posted a video talking about some of the personalities she has served.

Among the celebrities who have been to the Manhattan restaurant are the hadid sisters, haley bieber, Nick Jonas, Beyonce and the Jenner sisters. The former waitress described how it was to serve each of these figures and explained from 0 to 10 which ones had the best behavior. At the bottom of her list she placed Stormi’s mom.

According to Ann, a year ago Kylie Jenner She was at the restaurant where she enjoyed a $500 dinner. When she left, the celebrity only left a $20 tip to reward the service.

In the US the culture of tips It is important and although it is not mandatory, it is normal to leave between 185 and 22% of the value of the account. The figure that Jenner gave would barely represent 4% of what he consumed.

The creator of the video assured that Kylie was not mistreated, nor was she rude to the waiters, but that the meager amount of the tip surprised them. She therefore rated it a 2 on a scale of 0 to 10.

Stormi’s gifts

In social networks, some outraged users recalled that the makeup businesswoman wasted money on her little children. Let us remember that Kylie and the singer Travis Scottthey have two little ones: Stormyfive years old and wolfonly six months.

For Stormi’s first day of school, her mom gave her a Hermés bag, valued at $12,000. The girl also has a $50,000 mini Lamborghini and a $20,000 mini mansion.