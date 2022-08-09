Why Batman Made Him Possibly The Highest-Paid Actor In History

Jack Nicholson is probably the actor who earned the most dollars for a single film in the history of cinema. Although Daniel Craig and Dwayne Johnson are close behind, the artist’s earnings from his work on Batman (1989) were so high that he has probably left them well behind. Just as they were elevated they were also indefinite… and it’s all due to the particular contract he signed back then.

Tim Burton, director of the film that involves us here, had the opportunity to direct his version of Batman. When it came to making up the cast, the director took a risk by choosing Michael Keaton as the protagonist and shuffled between several recognized names to make the joker.

Burton, who came to shine with beetlejuiceended up choosing Nicholson because Bob Kanecreator of Batman, had seen the actor on a poster for The glow and I had imagined him embodying the famous character from the Bat Man comics.







Kim Basinger, left, and Jack Nicholson as the Joker in a scene from “Batman.” Photo: AP



Nicholson received the proposal and was hesitant to accept it because he was committed to filming the movie. The Eastwick Witches. Bargain goes, negotiation comes, Jack agreed to participate in Burton’s film on one condition: that his contract was special.

What did it mean to be special? That it had firm schedules, that it only filmed in certain locations and that the shooting did not last more than three weeks. Nicholson didn’t want to miss a Los Angeles Lakers game, but he didn’t want to miss the director of The Witches of Eastwick either.

Since his contract was a Frankenstein, Jack arranged to lower his salary. He signed for 6 million when he used to act in movies for 10. But this was not an innocent or humble decision: the protagonist of Chinatown made it a condition to receive a certain percentage of the film’s box office profits and of the product’s merchandising sales.







Michael Keaton, Nicholson and Tim Burton on the set of the movie.



The rest is history. Burton’s film cost 35 million and grossed 411. The Joker and hero toys were a smash hit in the ’90s, and Nicholson became a much bigger millionaire than he was.

Jack never disclosed how much he earned, and that makes him the highest-paid potential actor in Hollywood history. It is estimated that he kept more than 60 million dollars at a time when said salary was unthinkable for a single actor..

his biographer, Marc Elliotbelieves that Jack ended up taking more than 90 million, a number that, through inflation, could have gone up to 190.







Jack Nicholson during the 2018 NBA All-Star Game at the Staples Center in 2018. Photo: EFE



other millionaires

If you review the salaries of the highest paid actors of recent times and compare them with Nicholson’s, it is clear that Jack’s arrangement was a master move.

Robert Pattinsonthe new Bat Man that is shown from this Thursday as such, would have fixed 3 million dollars for his leading man.

The one who broke the “official” record of actors who received the most salary for a single film is Craig, star of the latest James Bond saga. By Without time to die, Craig would have taken no more and no less than 100 million dollars.







Pattinson is the new superhero.



half would have received Dwayne Johnson for his participation in the Prime Video Red One tank and, just behind at the top, Denzel Washington Y Will Smith they would have taken 40 for their participation in Small details Y king richardrespectively.

Among the highest paid actresses in the world according to Forbes are Jennifer Lawrence Y Julia Robertsboth earning $25 million in 2021, and Sandra Bullockwith 20.

