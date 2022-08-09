Who was Sharon Tate’s husband, Roman Polanski

Sharon Tate is one of the most famous actresses of the sixties in the film industry, essentially Hollywood not only because of the tragic which was her death, but also for being the wife of the filmmaker Roman Polansky.

This August 9, the day that the actress died at the hands of followers of Charles Manson, we will remember how was the relationship between them, as well as their Participations in different films.

Roman Polanski, the director who fled in World War II.

Polanski has two nationalities since his parents were two migrants of Polish origin and the filmmaker was born in France under the name of Raymond Roman Thierry Liebling.

The director was born on August 19, 1933, For this reason, he is currently consolidated as one of the longest-lived minds in cinema and with the most films made within the entire industry, however his talent has been overshadowed by different controversies.

One of the most important names in the world of cinema is undoubtedly Roman Polanski’s.

The controversies of Roman Polanski.

​And it is that he is not only one of the most recognized directors in the world of cinema, he also lived through one of the most important scandals of his life.

It was the year 1977 and Roman asks a thirteen-year-old girl to be his model for Vogue magazine, this happens in the house of actor Jack Nicholson, who is one of the closest friends of the filmmaker.

According to the statements of the victim identified as Samantha Geimer, the director gave her champagne to drink in addition to giving her a sedative so Polanski proceeds to force her to have sex with him.

Geimer asked her on several occasions to stop and paralyzed by fear, she did not use physical force to prevent it, so the 13-year-old girl told her mother who called the police to report the filmmaker

Polansky spent 42 days in prison after a judge issued an exam inside the prison to determine the sentence, however, the defense alleged that there was perversion on the part of the mother of samantha geimer as well as that ‘the young woman was not a virgin and already had previous sexual experiences’.

After the victim reached an agreement with the filmmaker’s lawyers, he received 500 thousand dollars by Polanski, but the controversy jumped into the public eye in the year 2018 when the movement known as #MeeToo moved more than one

Various stars as well as directors in which they stand out Natalie Portman Y Asian Argentinian regretted having defended the filmmaker without knowing the more than five victims of sexual abuse and harassment by Polanski.

In these times, Roman Polanski is one of the most recognized in cinema but also one of the least known for his controversies.