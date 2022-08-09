who is the mysterious woman accompanying the actor

The life of actor Johnny Depp is still at the center of the scene and there are new clues about his present.

The focus began with the start of the hearings for the defamation trial that the actor initiated against his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard.

The root of the conflict was the opinion piece that she wrote for the prestigious newspaper The Washington Post in which she tells who had been a victim of gender-based violence. Although without mentioning it, Depp he argued that the text refers directly to him and could be highly detrimental to his career.

Just after long weeks with the hottest cross accusations, the jury found both guilty of defamation.

Although he must receive compensation of 15 million dollars from her and pay Heard two million for the counterclaim that the actress had made.







Johnny Depp was seen with a young woman. Capture Daily Mail.



Johnny Depp after the storm

With this topic finished, Depp it was news again. This time for a much lighter matter than the previous one.

As published by the Daily Mail site, the actor was seen and photographed on his recent trip to Italy with a woman.

Depp would have traveled to that country to participate as a guest star of the guitarist jeff beck at the Umbria Jazz Festival. He was seen together with his companion at the Brufani Hotel in Perugia, where he was staying at the time.







The trial for defamation that Johnny Depp initiated against Amber Heard affected the public image of both Photo AP.



Who is the woman accompanying him?

She, as the note on the 20 Minutes site says, is apparently younger than him and is unknown to the public sphere.

The capture that has been circulating since yesterday through different media gave rise to a series of comments and information from his followers and the international press about a new romance.

A day later the mystery is apparently revealed. At least that is the information published by the Daily Mail site and which has suppressed countless rumors.

According to information from the British media, the woman would be his French teacher and would be helping him perfect the language for his new film project.

Depp’s next projects

On the other hand, the actor is focused on his artistic career. Very recently he announced that he would participate with guitarist Jeff Beck on his album 18. Depp usually joins the musician’s releases and did not miss this new opportunity. He also performed at a live show at a festival in Helsinki.

As reported by the London Sunday Times, Depp he would talk in his songs about what happened at the trial.

“I think you said enough for one damn night.” “You’re sitting there like a seven year old itchy dog” and “If I had a penny, I wouldn’t reach your hand” are some of the verses that were leaked.

On the other hand, it was recently announced that the actor will return to the cinema, in the role of King Louis XV in the French film “La favourite” -financed by the Netflix streaming platform. Although the budget of the film was not known, Depp would receive an attractive initial payment of US $ 20 million.

