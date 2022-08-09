Who is the billionaire Robert Downey Jr. was inspired by for the role of Tony Stark in Iron Man – FayerWayer

Hombre de Hierro is that cornerstone that managed to build the enormous structure that today enjoys the Marvel Cinematic Universe (UCM). With the premiere of iron man in the year 2008, the fans did not take a second to click with the interpretation that Robert Downey Jr. gave to Tony Stark.

With this successful feature film, directed by Jon Favreuthe company -unknown at the time- Marvel Studios I wanted to launch a project that would definitively connect with the fans. And in this way to form a wide universe of films in which the rest of the characters of the franchise popularized by the comics of Stan Lee.

Source link

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button

Adblock Detected

Please consider supporting us by disabling your ad blocker