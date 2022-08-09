Who is Amber Midthunder, the protagonist of Predator: The Prey?

MADRID, 9 Aug. (CultureLeisure) –

Since its premiere on Disney+, Predator: The Prey, the new installment of the Predator saga, is enjoying very good reviews and has positioned itself as one of the favorites of the franchise. Part of this success lies in its protagonist, Amber Midthunder, a young actress hitherto unknown to the general public but who has seen how her popularity has skyrocketed thanks to her acclaimed role of Naru in the film.

Born on April 26, 1997 in Santa Fe (New Mexico), Midthunder is the daughter of two professionals from the world of cinema. His father, David, is an actor. that has had small roles in productions such as Westworld, Transformers: Age of Extinction or Terminator Salvation. Her mother, Angelique, is a voice actress and casting director. who has recently worked on Reservation Dogs, a series created by Taika Waititi. With her, moreover, Midthunder co-directed the short Don’t in 2013 when I was only 16 years old.

Like his father, The young actress is a member of the Fort Peck and Sioux Indian Reservation tribes. The Sioux, known for their hunting and warrior culture, currently have a population of around 110,000 people between the United States and Canada. In fact, the cast of Predator: Prey is made up almost entirely of Native American actorsaccording to the time in which the film is set. film, which takes place three centuries ago and in which Midthunder plays a Comanche warrior.

The 25-year-old actress, whose Liam Neeson came to highlight his “fantastic talent” when they worked together on Ice Road (2021), He debuted when he was only four years old, appearing briefly in The Homecoming of Jimmy Whitecloud. (2001), a film starring his father.

Her first proper acting rolecame to him when he was nine years old in the independent film Sunshine Cleaning (2008). A film in which she shared a cast with Amy Adams, Emily Blunt or Oscar winner Alan Arkin.





In 2012 he made his debut on the small screenagain with a small role, in the Longmire series. After participate in 2016 in Comancheríaa film that was nominated for an Oscar for best film, in 2017 he got his first regular role appearing in the three seasons of Legion, series based on marvel mutant character and that it is available on Disney +.

The same way, since 2019 she plays Rosa Ortecho in the HBO Max series RoswellNew Mexico, which is nearing the end of its fourth season. Predator: Prey is, however, Amber Midthunder’s first leading role, after enjoying a more important role in the aforementioned Ice Road.

According to Avatar News, in addition, the actress from New Mexico will put himself in Yue’s skinthe princess of the Northern Water Tribe, in the adaptation of Avatar: The Last Airbender that prepares Netflix.

In Predator: Prey Midthunder brings to life Naru, a Comanche warrior who, together with her endearing dog Sarii, fails to kill one of the prey that has been stalking for a long time. Nevertheless, Naru soon realizes that said prey is not an animal, but an alien creature. from some other universe.